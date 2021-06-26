A recent piece on the editorial page of The Bulletin may have misled readers into thinking the Deschutes Library Board is moving in a direction counter to what is the best interest of the public. The writer, Louis Capozzi, seems to think he knows more than the collective community.
In November — just seven months ago — 84 % of registered voters cast ballots, and a majority supported what the library board had proposed to the county residents. More than 63,000 said “yes,” we want a new central library and upgrades to other library facilities throughout the county. The measure passed, giving direction to the board to move forward and begin to fulfill the will of the people.
However, Mr. Capozzi says he speaks on behalf of “older adults in Central Oregon” and thinks the will of voters should be overturned. Seriously? He thinks his personal belief is more important than what the voters have mandated?
Additionally, this writer made a false statement to help solidify his claims. About the East Bend Library, he said, “You have made no commitment to keeping the facility open past the end of the lease.” Had he asked anyone involved with the library, he would have known the board recently signed a new five-year lease on the East Bend Library, solidifying its commitment to operating that branch. Additionally, there are dedicated funds in the bond to improve the East Bend Library’s layout and infrastructure.
He also says the library is making facilities “well out of practical reach for many older residents.” Let’s remember, there are branches in downtown Bend, east Bend, Redmond, Sunriver and La Pine. As for access to the new central library — the library staff is working with the Oregon Department of Transportation and Cascades East Transit to assure it will be easy to get to and right on a bus line in this growing part of the county. Additionally, the library will continue to work with partners in the community who serve senior and other-able communities as it has always done.
I was included with about 40 community leaders who served in an advisory capacity to help plan future libraries. I was impressed with the depth of the library’s reach into our communities and the visionary thinking that went into planning the next 50 years of library service in Deschutes County.
In my career and my volunteer experiences, I have worked on several bond measures over the past 30 years. When you are involved — in favor or against — you often wonder what the voters were thinking when they cast their ballots. However, what matters in a democracy is this: Whatever the majority of voters say is what will — and needs to — happen.
The writer of last week’s piece apparently thinks differently. “You are asking the residents of Deschutes County to pay a 60% increase in their library taxes,” he wrote as part of why he wants the plans stalled or even halted. He’s right – that was the question that was asked — and answered — last year: residents VOTED to pay for new and upgraded facilities.
No, the library board should not ignore or overrule the voters. It’s time to move on and provide enhanced library services throughout the county.
