Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Dear Gov. Kotek,

Thank you for the attention your recent homeless emergency declaration is bringing to the crisis we face in Central Oregon. I am hopeful that, with homelessness a central focus of your legislative agenda, we can bring increased services, shelter and affordable housing to our region. Unfortunately, in Redmond, planned removals of people experiencing homelessness will worsen our crisis before those benefits can materialize.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

James Cook lives in Redmond.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.