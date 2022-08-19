Editor's Note

Skyline Forest is the place I ride my bike for a quick escape, the gravel between Bend and Sisters, the long way to ride to Tumalo Falls, the scenic way to ride to Tumalo Reservoir, and an easier climb to go see vast views of Black Butte. I’ve run across badgers, mule deer, elk and even a bobcat. One of the main gravel roads was put in by the railroads years ago, which means the grades are gentle, making it a common favorite among cyclists.

Though it may come as a shock to many, Skyline Forest isn’t public land; these 33,000 acres (about 50 square miles) are owned by an international company that is currently selling the property. We don’t know who might buy it next or what they’ll do with it.

Linda English is the executive director and co-founder of Dirty Freehub. She is also the head of a local bike group, BACE, with over 2,500 members, and is a founding member of the Bend think tank, Looking Forward.

