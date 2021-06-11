Pilot Butte’s unmistakable profile can be seen from great distances in our region. It is viewed as a kind of symbol of our community: sitting close to the center of town, straddling east and west, north and south and offering vistas as far as the eye can see. It reflects our history, our connection to place and our views to the horizon.
This butte has served as a way-finder for the native peoples who traversed this region for millennia. In more recent times, this cinder cone jutting up 500 feet at the edge of Oregon’s High Desert has became a kind of beacon not only for those seeking a sense of direction, but also for people moving to this area seeking better lives.
No surprise then that the Bend 2030 board of directors has chosen Pilot Butte as the visual symbol of our nonprofit organization’s new name and brand identity: Envision Bend — Shaping Our Future. It captures what we aspire to for our community: a clear sense of direction and better lives for all our residents.
In recent months The Bulletin has published a number of guest columns addressing the issues facing this growing and changing city: continued expansion and new development; transportation and environmental challenges; public health and safety concerns; affordable housing and the unhoused; looming drought and wildfires; and so much more.
Beyond our region, our world is changing so fast we can barely keep up. Climate change, population migrations, social media and cybercrime are examples of some of the major shifts underway.
And the global pandemic has accelerated the change. Virtually everyone and everything has been touched by the virus — jobs, families, schools, health care, travel, recreation, government, social services and more. While the long-term impacts are still unclear, some aspects of life may never go back to “normal.”
Given all the change around us, it’s no wonder that Bendites are a little on edge. The ongoing transformation of our little slice of paradise from big town to small city has caused growing pains. And no one wants to lose those things we love most about living here.
In short, as a city and a community we are at a crossroads.
This is not the first time we’ve been in this place. Back in 2005, when Bend faced unprecedented growth, the community came together in a groundbreaking conversation to plan for a better future. The Bend 2030 project resulted in a forward-thinking vision and plan of action.
Many of the big ideas included in the vision were eventually accomplished: a four-year university campus, regional transit system, more diversified economy, better-connected trail system and more. Bend 2030 went on to sponsor dialogues on such pressing issues as traffic, housing, civic equity and governmental reform.
Today, while much has been achieved, even more has changed since the original vision was adopted. Our community vision needs updating, and this is the perfect time to revise and renew it. Once again, it’s time for Bend to come together in a collaborative, inclusive and nonpartisan way to plan a desired future for the next generation.
Envision Bend is gearing up to do just that. Over the summer we will be reaching out to our sponsors and community partners, launching our new website and crafting a visioning project to commence in the fall. More than ever, we want all community members to get involved.
As we look to our community’s horizons, we invite all members of the Bend community to have a voice in shaping our future. Stay tuned for announcements, sign up for emailed updates at our new website (www.envisionbend.org), or email us directly at info@envisionbend.org.
And join us on this journey.
