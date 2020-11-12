I need to respond to the guest column letter from Jason and Colleen Parker dated Sunday, Nov. 8. I was shocked and dismayed with the reference of calling the homeless vagrants. When you Google the word vagrant it is described as a person who wanders from place to place and lives by begging. Furthermore people who use this term generally have a negative point of view regarding homelessness.
I am not sure how long the Parkers have lived in Bend, but I have been here 34 years and what I can say for sure is this year is the worst situation I have ever seen. There is a huge body of people who are living in their cars, recreational vehicles, under layers of tarps and in locations I have never witnessed before. Examples of the visible are those who have put up tents at bus stops, along the canals and small areas off the streets but not on private property. It is a travesty.
What I also am seeing is that not all individuals choose this lifestyle. We are talking about families, families with children, women and, yes, those who have mental health concerns. What is happening is these people are not only dealing with the pandemic, but losing their jobs with no jobs in sight and no jobs with living wages. Along with this is evictions as well as limited, if any, affordable housing, let alone the funds to come up with first, last and deposit. Along with all of that is what even people like myself, who has stable housing, we’re experiencing stress and depression from the world that we have been living in for the past nine months. To not have compassion for what others are experiencing at this time, specifically if this situation is not necessarily by choice, is not acceptable.
This reminds me of a time many years ago when various organizations were trying to establish housing for those trying to stay clean and sober, and the reaction was pretty much “not in my backyard” — with the same rhetoric of concerns of safety for the children in the neighborhood or someone trespassing or breaking into their home. I had hoped that Bend had gotten beyond that attitude by now. Just because someone is homeless does not itself make them a threat to anyone. If anything we need to at best acknowledge these people, say hello and have some understanding. Again, so many of these people have families and are trying to figure out how to take care of their families.
I am hopeful that the city and the county will come up with a solution for how to address this issue, and establishing camps is one way. With some organizing, oversight and making resources available to these people it is a win-win for everyone. Give these people some dignity to work on how to get back on their feet, bring resources to them and let’s keep everyone safe. The statistics of risk for those who are homeless is startling. They are at the highest risk for death and illness, let alone more likely to be murdered. And in case you are not aware, there are four categories of homelessness: chronic, episodic, transitional and hidden. You simply cannot lump everyone into one category calling them vagrants.
As our winter months are upon us and this might be a more normal, cold one I hope again that the city and county look at ways to address this issue in a thoughtful and compassionate way. What if your life wasn’t as stable as it is right now and you had to make choices? I know that I have in my lifetime lived from paycheck to paycheck and was concerned what my next day or week was going to be.
We all need to be part of the solution, learn more about it and quit pointing fingers and/or ignoring and hoping this goes away.
