There are multiple existing studies on Class 1 e-bikes that report no noticeable trail wear or user impact compared to regular bikes. It is interesting to note that the studies polled riders and found that most were against e-bikes, but didn’t even realize that e-bikes were sharing the trail they were on as most Class 1 e-bikes behave and look nearly identical to a regular bike.
I would greatly welcome opening up a few trails to study impacts in Deschutes, as they have already done in Tahoe and other places on Forest Service land. The Forest Service claims they are supposed to be assessing impact in a scientific manner, but if so why do we not have a single singletrack open for e-bikes in our area? What science are they following that does not involve empirical study? Surely everyone would be better informed if we could all share at least a few trails and see what real concrete issues arise, if any?
In 2019 I sold my sports car, gave away my old aging mountain bike, and bought a Class 1 e-bike mountain bike for commuting with the hope that rules would soon change. It has been great for commuting about town on the hilly west side and taking my kids for rides in the bike trailer up steep hills. In roughly 20 years of mountain biking, I have never used my mountain bike so often for trips in town or had as much fun doing so. I can take my Class 1 mountain bike on runs I would have only used my road bike before, like biking up Skyliner, and I still get a great workout. For all practical purposes, I really only need one bike thanks to the e-bike. But then I get up Skyliner and reach the trails that I can’t use. So instead, I have to drive there with a rented or borrowed bike without a motor and wonder why.
Studies show Class 1 bikes do not cause more wear on the trails, and if you ride a Class 1 bike you will see why, as well as why the insistence we use roads with ATVs and trucks is just as bad as it would be on a normal bike. These are a far stretch from 40 mph dirt bikes with a throttle. Some e-bikes are large and can go very fast, but those are not even under consideration.
You can make the claim that e-bikes allow you to go further and will therefore impact wildlife more, but if that’s a real concern then why aren’t we implementing permits on the trails as all bikes get increasingly sophisticated and the number of riders in the area keeps increasing? Why did this all of a sudden become a concern, like many of the other unfounded claims, when e-bikes are mentioned? The answer is that this is probably not a real concern, and if it becomes one there should be limits on trails and bikes regardless of what type of bike is being ridden. As for the “a motor is a motor” argument, for Class 1 bikes you still need to pedal hard to go anywhere and it’s worth noting that people tried to ban all bikes on forestland early on by banning “mechanized” vehicles for basically the same arbitrary rule being made here. My max speed isn’t faster than I could go on a normal bike, though it’s a lot easier for me to go up steep hills I would otherwise struggle with. Yes I’m not in the best shape and may not have “earned” a climb as more extreme users, nor will I ever be. It then seems like I need to pay thousands of dollars to get another bike I will have to drive to trails just to appease egos, and I’m eagerly awaiting the day those attitudes change and more people can get out and share the same public trails in a safe and responsible manner that demonstrably does not negatively impact anyone.
