In a recent guest column in The Bulletin, Morgan Schmidt, who is running to replace Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair, took Commissioner Adair and fellow Commissioner Tony DeBone to task for voting to have a measure affirming psilocybin treatment centers referred to the voters. She accused Commissioners Adair and DeBone of “second guessing” Oregon voters, who approved the legalization of psilocybin therapy and use of psychedelic drugs and other controlled substances with the passage of Measures 109 and 110 in November 2020.

Commissioners Adair and DeBone were correct to refer the issue back to the voters. Oregon voters were misled by the original initiative to legalize use of illicit drugs. In an effort to keep drug offenders out of jails, the voters were asked to decriminalize a wide range of such drugs. Passage of Measures 110 resulted in increased deaths, mental illness, homelessness and addiction. It is in the best interest of all Oregonians to revisit Measure 109, which made Oregon the only state to legalize psilocybin therapy. In fact, Jefferson and Crook counties have decided to include measures to outright ban that drug on their fall ballots.

Dr. David Coutin is a retired immunologist who lives in Bend.

