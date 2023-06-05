Do you want Oregon to hold Eastern Oregon communities captive in a state they don’t wish to remain in?
Eastern Oregon, excluding Bend, is a huge drain on the state budget. The average northwestern Oregon wage earner, including Bend, subsidizes Eastern and Southern Oregon counties by $690 annually, according to a thorough independent economic analysis funded by the Claremont Institute. Do you enjoy paying for that? Not many do — a 2022 SurveyUSA poll found that only 3% of northwestern Oregonian voters think that keeping these counties in Oregon is worth that cost.
Mike McCarter is the leader of the Greater Idaho movement. He is a concealed-carry instructor and a former president of the Oregon Association of Nurserymen. He lives in La Pine and may be contacted at www.greateridaho.org.
In the November 2022 election, Oregonians passed — by a 68%-32% margin — Measure 113, which mandates that legislators accumulating 10 or more unexcused absences be barred from re-election. This now would apply to 10 senators who walked out of the current session. Republicans plan to challenge the intention and implementation of M113 in court.
