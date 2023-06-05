Mike McCarter

Editor's Note

Do you want Oregon to hold Eastern Oregon communities captive in a state they don’t wish to remain in?

Eastern Oregon, excluding Bend, is a huge drain on the state budget. The average northwestern Oregon wage earner, including Bend, subsidizes Eastern and Southern Oregon counties by $690 annually, according to a thorough independent economic analysis funded by the Claremont Institute. Do you enjoy paying for that? Not many do — a 2022 SurveyUSA poll found that only 3% of northwestern Oregonian voters think that keeping these counties in Oregon is worth that cost.

Mike McCarter is the leader of the Greater Idaho movement. He is a concealed-carry instructor and a former president of the Oregon Association of Nurserymen. He lives in La Pine and may be contacted at www.greateridaho.org.

