Imagine living a society where only those with certain birthrights make decisions for the rest of us. Your taxes, criminal justice policy, land use actions, decisions about your children’s education — you would have no formal power over such decisions.
Seems wrong, right? But that’s the very system we are allowing to perpetuate under Oregon’s citizen-only voting structure. All Oregonians should work together toward Oregonian suffrage — a system in which adults who live in Oregon can vote in Oregon elections, including voters who are not U.S. citizens.
The Oregon Constitution arguably bars non-U.S. citizens from voting. This disenfranchises many of us. And it wasn’t always this way. In fact, it’s inconsistent with some of the most positive aspects of our often-troubling heritage as a state. In 1848, Congress passed an organic act for the Oregon Territory that allowed noncitizens to vote. It wasn’t until the early 20th century, on a wave of anti-immigrant sentiment, that Oregon undid noncitizen suffrage and sought to limit voting rights to only U.S. citizens.
In other words, we can change. And we should. All it takes is a constitutional amendment. We should change our state constitution because it’s right for our democracy and right for our community. Disenfranchising people based on citizenship is wrong under any theory of tax fairness, representative democracy or equality.
We’re behind. Communities across the country have committed to extending the franchise beyond U.S. citizens. Cities in Maryland, Vermont, California and New York have changed their city charters to allow noncitizen residents to vote in local elections.
Despite disputes over these initiatives elsewhere, universal suffrage in Oregon shouldn’t be partisan. While Hispanic voters have tended to support the Democratic Party historically, in the last presidential election, areas with high populations of Hispanic and Asian-American voters turned out in higher numbers and shifted to the right. A recent Wall Street Journal poll shows Hispanic voters evenly split between the parties. Reducing the question to prejudiced hypotheses about how people of a particular ethnicity might vote cheapens our republican form of government. Guaranteeing the right to vote isn’t a Democratic or Republican value, but an American one.
We need to truly welcome people who choose to move to Bend and Oregon, enfranchise them and ensure they possess the same power to make decisions about our community and our future as every other voter.
It shouldn’t matter where they were born or their citizenship status. It shouldn’t matter whether you moved here from California or France. Representative democracy is part of ensuring our community evolves and remains an exceptional place to live.
Part of encouraging immigrants to live in Bend and Oregon means ensuring that when they get here they’re part of the democratic process. And many “immigrants” have lived here longer than the 80,000 or so U.S. citizens who have moved to Bend since 1990.
If our republic is truly the land of the free and we are serious about upholding equal justice as a foundational value of our government, let’s show it.
Hold our representatives to the promises they make about the public being involved in governmental decisions. Demand that when they say Oregon should be welcoming and equitable for all, they mean that for everyone, including all the people paying taxes, starting businesses and working for the future of our state and city.
