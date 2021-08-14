I am playing in a pickleball tournament in a few weeks. That is hilarious. About half of my serves land out of bounds. The ball never seems to bounce off of my paddle as aimed. I’d love complete control, the ability to place every shot precisely as intended, but must confront the uncomfortable fact that I really cannot control anything except, perhaps, my own breathing. This is the first lesson pickleball has taught me: when all else fails just keep breathing. Such a reasonable goal.
Two years ago, I somehow glommed onto a group of retired or working nurses who’d recently started playing pickleball together a couple times a week. I joined them to take up the sport. After playing for several months, I sat out an entire year due to COVID. During this time, my nurse friends managed some play time and steadily improved. Overachievers. When I got vaccinated and rejoined play last spring, I was like an injured cricket limping along in a field of high flyers. Despite how kind and gracious the nurses were, I’d get so nervous during matches I’d forget to breathe then hyperventilate nearly to the point of passing out. Several times I had to stop until my dimmed vision cleared. It was scary. I was sure I was annoying everyone and holding them back from playing to their full pickleball potential. I hesitated to quit, though, despite my ineptitude, because the game is so much fun. I was drawn to it like a hummingbird to a honeysuckle vine.
Then I read a great book called “Breath” by James Nestor, which taught me how to intentionally keep breathing steadily come what may on the court or in life. As I mastered this technique, my playing got a little better with the boost in oxygen. As a bonus, I was no longer plagued with visions of me splayed out in a heap mid-court as the nurses hovered round to revive me.
With the boost that finally learning how to properly breathe gave me, I resolved to keep slogging away at pickleball no matter what. This is the second lesson pickleball has taught me: keep trying. Life is imperfect. I am imperfect. As much as I truly hate that fact, I need to buck up and keep slogging away at the things I am drawn to. I must accept that my mistakes are only human. Previously, I’ve quit many pursuits, like blogging and photography, simply because I couldn’t actually do them as perfectly as I could imagine them being done. This had to stop. Pronto.
Sometimes I play with a dear friend I’ve known a long time. She is a definite pickleball non-expert, like me. Her reaction when she hits a bad shot is to laugh uproariously, whereas I am more likely to strike my forehead, chanting Stupid, Stupid, Stupid! She is my opposite. That’s why I love her so much. Her self-acceptance is a beautiful thing. Our games are more like laugh fests, as her mirth is contagious, which brings me to my third lesson gleaned on the pickleball court: chill out. Life is not as deadly serious as I often make it out to be. This friend will be my partner in the upcoming tournament, the next in a series of adventures we’ve embarked on over the years. If nothing else, it should be character building. Let’s hope I remember to breathe, keep trying and stay chill. I don’t expect any trophies, unless they give them for last place, though laughter is sure to ensue.
