Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Mountain biking is an exciting sport enjoyed by all levels of riders. In the past 20 years, its popularity has increased. Vast road systems on public lands are available to all. Many trails have been built in the last 10 years in the Deschutes National Forest to accommodate mountain bikers.

Lots of roads and trails are available in the Ochoco National Forest, which has not been designated as a “recreational forest,” according to Shane Jeffries, supervisor.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dave Nielsen lives in Redmond.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.