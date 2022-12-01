Mountain biking is an exciting sport enjoyed by all levels of riders. In the past 20 years, its popularity has increased. Vast road systems on public lands are available to all. Many trails have been built in the last 10 years in the Deschutes National Forest to accommodate mountain bikers.
Lots of roads and trails are available in the Ochoco National Forest, which has not been designated as a “recreational forest,” according to Shane Jeffries, supervisor.
Lemon Creek was not chosen for its nearness to Prineville or for beginners, moderate or “challenged” riders. It was chosen by extreme riders who wish to develop a densely packed trail system for thrills that will attract riders from throughout the USA and abroad. Leaders of this effort stated as much in June 2021 before a group of local citizens learned about the project and began sharing concerns with the Forest Service and county leaders.
Jeffries and Slater Turner, district ranger, have stated that they are unwilling to consider alternative sites for a trails complex, because they and a few mountain biking enthusiasts have spent so much time planning and developing the proposal. The Prineville community and others with interest were not notified of the planning until April 2021 or later, after the scoping document had been published. It appears that the planners were uninterested in wider community involvement. If the community had known about this plan for Lemon Creek, we believe an alternative site would have been chosen that would not devastate a beautiful, functioning watershed and the adjacent human environment.
We appreciate efforts to provide recreational opportunities on public lands. When planning begins, every effort must be made to include all stakeholders, not just those asking for new trails. Impacts on ecosystem function and the greater good must take priority. There are many areas on public lands that could accommodate a mountain bike complex with minimal disturbance. When it becomes clear that there is little support for a federal project within the local community and elsewhere, it seems reasonable to reassess. When Lemon Creek was chosen for the trails complex, the community should have been alerted. This did not happen: Subsequent efforts were misguided.
This complex would dramatically impact the land and its inhabitants. The environmental assessment published by the Forest Service in The Bulletin on Nov. 17 was in-depth and thorough, except for engineering and geology. I read and digested the entire assessment: It whitewashes impacts, indicating that although there would be significant impacts to the Lemon Creek watershed, animals could move and would survive in other parts of the Ochocos. While this is true, it seems they are willing to sacrifice the integrity and safety of the forest to accommodate the wants of a few.
Apparently, the Forest Service cannot see the forest for the trees. Microcosms matter.
These impacts require elevating the status of the assessment to an environmental impact statement.
Off-trail camping would be allowed, dramatically increasing the likelihood of wildfires. One fire with only moderate winds could threaten the entire Mill Creek Valley, its wild and human inhabitants. There is no way to mitigate this threat.
We ask the mountain biking community and the Forest Service to reconsider this project for the Lemon Creek area. Lemon Creek will not support a Mt. Bachelor-like trails complex for mountain biking that would damage the land and disturb wildlife and require management and oversight that the Forest Service is not prepared to offer.
We hope readers, including mountain bikers who care about the land, recognizing its importance to our way of life and survival, will write to the Forest Service, now, to object to the “Lemon Gulch Trails Project #58831.”
Be specific with your objections and ask them how your concerns could be mitigated.
Write to: Slater Turner & Shane Jeffries, USDA-FS, Ochoco National Forest, 3160 NE Third St., Prineville, OR 97754.
Thank you.
