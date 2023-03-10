Editor's Note

When I read that Craig Coyner III, former mayor of Bend, had recently died homeless, my heart broke. We are at a crisis point and must move quickly to address our housing needs, while centering community safety and the humanity of our neighbors. As the communities in Central Oregon grow quickly, the people who live here deserve to see action. They deserve stability and support.

That’s why I’m proud to support the Affordable Housing & Emergency Homelessness Response Package (House Bills 2001 and 5019). A bipartisan and bicameral package, this is a $200 million investment that will urgently respond to homelessness, while drastically increasing Oregon’s affordable housing production to ensure low- and middle-income families can stay housed and one day achieve homeownership.

State Rep. Emerson Levy is a Democrat representing House District 53,

which includes Bend, south Redmond, Tumalo and Sisters.

