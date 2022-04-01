Recently, the Oregon Legislature passed a bill (HB 4035) that will provide a so-called “bridge” health care plan for Oregon residents that are most at risk of losing health insurance after the federal health emergency concludes, which could happen as soon as April 15. This important piece of legislation will also help build a bridge to long-term health access.
As a nurse, I have seen my patients struggle to navigate an expensive health care landscape with few realistic options. The patients I work with — and all Oregonians — need short- and long-term solutions. This solution (HB 4035) will provide coverage for Oregonians at risk of losing their health insurance in the short term. I hope this bill will serve as a first step toward creating a public health insurance option in Oregon, which would ensure affordable and accessible health care for everyone in our state.
Despite historic gains in health care coverage, Oregonians are still struggling to afford their health care and, indeed, many are at risk of losing it when they need it most. Nearly all of us are squeezed by the high costs associated with care — the rising premiums, the high deductibles, the cost-sharing. These costs are a burden to most people and make the health care system inaccessible for many others.
When the public health emergency ends, up to 300,000 of our neighbors, friends, and loved ones could lose their Medicaid insurance coverage. The federal public health emergency, which began in March of 2020, has ensured continuous access to Medicaid coverage.
When that declaration ends, individuals making $18,754 to $27,180 a year (138-200% of the federal poverty level) could be most impacted by redeterminations restarting and leading to enrollment “churn.” At that point, many of these people may not be able to afford to buy coverage on their own.
No one should have to choose between health care and putting food on the table or putting gas in their car to get to work.
The proposed bridge plan would build security for these people and families. Through this plan, 55,000 Oregonians could access affordable, dependable health coverage regardless of their jobs. That kind of peace of mind is invaluable.
Perhaps the greatest value of the bridge plan, however, is that it could pave the way for a public option in Oregon that would give all residents access to affordable health coverage. Our current health care system is too expensive, too complicated, too unreliable, and too exclusive. We need affordable, understandable, dependable, and accessible health care. A public option would allow all Oregonians to purchase high quality, affordable insurance — including people who lack affordable coverage or who do not qualify for Medicaid or Medicare. A public option would allow everyone to purchase dependable health coverage that stays with them throughout life changes.
Our health care system fails far too many Oregonians, and we have a chance right now to start to fix it, starting with this bridge plan. We all need to make the health care system better in the pandemic’s wake. Let’s work together to build a future where all people can access affordable health care.
