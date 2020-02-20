I learned at a young age that problem solving requires we all sit down at the table together. And as the fifth of sixth kids in a large Irish Catholic family, one of the first things I learned in life, often around the dinner table, is that you must speak up to have your voice heard. I also learned that if I listened, I could shape an argument that would carry the day. I’ve applied the values I studied at the dinner table throughout my life and professional career.
First as a naval officer, and then working as a corporate executive at Daimler, every day, I sat across the table from someone who saw things differently than I did. It was my job to achieve the goals of the people I represented and the rule I lived by was this: We could compromise our tactics, but never our values. By learning my counterpart’s needs and point of view, we were able to find some common ground that let us negotiate terms that led to long -term solutions that were good for both of us. Because we need solutions for the long run, not just the next election cycle.
We are in the midst of an important legislative session, and I see many legislators worried about their next election, their donors and party ideology, but not enough who are doing the hard work of ensuring the future prosperity of Oregon. Negotiating isn’t an easy job, but it is the job legislators are elected to do. If our lawmakers don’t like a bill they should show up and work to improve it.
That. Is. The. Job.
If they work to negotiate and can’t improve the policy for the benefit of their constituents, they must vote against it. The work requires listening to the arguments from their colleagues, constituents and public testimony, and then making their voices heard rather than shutting down the government, which puts all Central Oregonians at risk of losing our voice.
We are the fastest-growing region in the state, and we need a strong voice in Salem. In Central Oregon, we are facing important issues like housing availability, affordable health care and climate change. These are not issues to be left on the table — they are paramount. When voters elect someone to represent us, we expect them to show up and do the job, especially when collecting paychecks paid for by taxpayer dollars.
In particular, during this session, climate change and funding for wildfire prevention are both on the table. Central Oregon is actively feeling the effects of climate change — we are literally breathing the smoke. With funding for wildfire prevention at stake, Central Oregon has the most to gain and the most to lose. This funding will help protect our families and bring jobs to our communities — without it we face public health concerns and irreversible damage to Central Oregon’s land and communities. We need to protect our communities, our homes, our land.
If we are going to solve problems, we need to sit down at the table together, discuss issues and let our voices be heard.
I believe Central Oregon deserves a senator who will bring strong voice in Salem. I am asking voters for the honor of being that senator, and I will fight every day to make sure Central Oregon’s voice is heard.
