In its modern incarnation, Oregon’s referendum and initiative system has proven to be more a tool of progressive out-of-state billionaires and activist groups than of grassroots movements of Oregonians. The result has been bad for Oregon taxpayers, including those who support the underlying policy of the ballot measures.
Last month, Oregon voters narrowly approved (50.76% to 49.24%, a margin of 28,559 votes out of 1,889,351 votes cast) Ballot Measure 114, which would criminalize the sale and possession of firearm ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds and require a would-be firearm purchaser in the state to take a gun safety course and apply and pay for a permit from their local law enforcement agency.
The law was supposed to have taken effect Dec. 8, but instead lies wounded, perhaps mortally, on the floor of Harney County Circuit Court Judge Rob Raschio’s Burns courtroom. Judge Raschio has ordered a halt to implementation of both the magazine capacity limit and the permitting requirement as violative, at least for now, of the Oregon Constitution.
One constitutional problem with Measure 114 is that the state and local law enforcement are unable to administer the measure’s required trainings and process the required permit applications. What amounts to a complete ban on procuring firearms in Oregon is blatantly unconstitutional. And it was foreseeable.
Local law enforcement objected to the permitting requirement before the election. The Oregon State Sheriffs Association estimated that performing Measure 114 background checks would cost local law enforcement agencies $49 million per year, with only about $19 million covered by permitting fees.
The problems with implementing Measure 114 are of the type that would have been highlighted and likely avoided in legislative proceedings, but are bypassed in the initiative process.
Now Oregon taxpayers are left to clean up Measure 114’s mess. The concerns of local law enforcement and gun rights protectors were simply overwhelmed by the enormous spending advantage of those supporting the measure.
Political action committees supporting Measure 114 received $2.93 million in contributions. Media outlets in the state often refer to Lift Every Voice Oregon, an organization led by Reverend W.J. Mark Knutson of Portland, as the group behind Measure 114. But by far the most potent financial backer of the measure was the political action committee Safe Schools, Safe Communities, Oregon.
Everytown for Gun Safety PAC (New York, New York): $130,000
In comparison, the committees opposing Measure 114 raised just $173,000, a mere 6% of that raised by the proponents.
The opponents’ largest contributor was the Oregon Firearms Federation PAC, i.e., the allegedly deep-pocketed and all-powerful “gun lobby,” which donated $31,000. That donation would not have cracked the list of top 10 biggest donors to the yes campaign.
Measure 114, and the legal and constitutional mess it created, would not have occurred but for the massive spending advantage created by donors outside the state of Oregon.
This is not the first time outside progressive groups and billionaires foisted a public policy disaster on Oregon. In November 2020, the Chan Zuckerberg (as in Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg) Initiative, the American Civil Liberties Union, and Drug Policy Action, a national drug-liberalization group affiliated with progressive billionaire activist George Soros, funded a lopsided campaign in favor of Ballot Measure 110, which decriminalized hard drugs like heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in the state.
That measure has contributed to Oregon’s worst-in-the country drug addiction crisis. The haphazard nature of the funding portion of the law meant that the promised millions of dollars for drug treatment are only now beginning to materialize. By November 2022, Measure 110 had proven such a public policy failure that all three major candidates for governor said it wasn’t working.
Oregon’s elected officials have generated plenty of bad and wasteful public policy in recent years. Oregonians should lament the fact that outside groups and progressive billionaires are adding to their woes.
*Sixteen Thirty Fund is organized under Section 501(c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code, which allows it to avoid disclosing the identity of its political donors. Media outlets commonly refer to 501(c)(4)s with whom they disagree, particularly when the organizations give their anonymously raised funds to political action committees that otherwise must disclose the identity of donors, as “dark money groups.”
