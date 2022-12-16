Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

In its modern incarnation, Oregon’s referendum and initiative system has proven to be more a tool of progressive out-of-state billionaires and activist groups than of grassroots movements of Oregonians. The result has been bad for Oregon taxpayers, including those who support the underlying policy of the ballot measures.

Last month, Oregon voters narrowly approved (50.76% to 49.24%, a margin of 28,559 votes out of 1,889,351 votes cast) Ballot Measure 114, which would criminalize the sale and possession of firearm ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds and require a would-be firearm purchaser in the state to take a gun safety course and apply and pay for a permit from their local law enforcement agency.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jeff Eager is a former mayor of Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.