Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

The Bend City Council is supposed to represent all of our community members; after all, it says on the city website: “As stewards of the city, we are accountable to the people of Bend and are responsible for delivering excellent city services. We are committed to serving everyone equitably, creating a more connected community, and preserving Bend’s spirit as we grow. We will strive to achieve equity and justice for everyone in Bend.”

These days, I am certainly not feeling like the Bend City Council is aligning with this statement. It seems as though councilors have their own agenda and are not listening to their constituents and/or the community members of Bend. This was proven when they passed the “Shelter Code Amendments” despite a majority of Bend residents’ disapproval provided through a survey as well as numerous public comments at City Council meetings and letters written by residents and neighborhood association boards on behalf of the neighborhood association members.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Nicole Moore Perullo lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.