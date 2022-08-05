The Bend City Council is supposed to represent all of our community members; after all, it says on the city website: “As stewards of the city, we are accountable to the people of Bend and are responsible for delivering excellent city services. We are committed to serving everyone equitably, creating a more connected community, and preserving Bend’s spirit as we grow. We will strive to achieve equity and justice for everyone in Bend.”
These days, I am certainly not feeling like the Bend City Council is aligning with this statement. It seems as though councilors have their own agenda and are not listening to their constituents and/or the community members of Bend. This was proven when they passed the “Shelter Code Amendments” despite a majority of Bend residents’ disapproval provided through a survey as well as numerous public comments at City Council meetings and letters written by residents and neighborhood association boards on behalf of the neighborhood association members.
Back in April, I met with Chris Piper for the first time. He had recently announced his candidacy for the Bend mayor position. Upon meeting him, I found him to be very down to earth, surprisingly like-minded, and I got the sense that he really loved his family and was proud to be a Bend resident.
He was a great listener and genuinely appeared to care about my thoughts. And to be honest, I was quite surprised and taken aback about this as I actually voted for his opponent in the last election, as he has an (R) next to his name. I was up front with him that I didn’t vote for him and he demonstrated grace by saying, “That is OK Nicole, how can I help you?” still wanting to hear what I had to say.
In retrospect, I think my votes were based on being so traumatized by the Trump presidency and how the Republican Party of late does not look like the Republican Party that I grew up knowing and that my family aligned with. And perhaps many independents and Democrats like myself may have voted for a slate of Democrats not really vetting them, although they ran on platforms that I/we resonated with.
Affordable housing … sounds great, diversity, equity and inclusion … sound great, but as a chair of the Southwest Bend Neighborhood Association and resident of Bend, I don’t see the work being done on the platforms they ran on.
I feel the trajectory and direction the City Council and city manager are taking our city in is not positive for Bend, including creating a lot of division with the decisions they are making in regards to the houseless issue, affordability with continuing to issue short-term rentals despite local workers in Bend not being able to find housing, not holding developers accountable in regards to middle income housing and not adopting an extensive tree preservation code provided to them by a local attorney — and clear cuts are continuing to happen all over Bend. It’s disappointing to say the least.
Surprisingly I felt Chris Piper actually represented a lot of the same values, beliefs and ideas on current issues that I hold, and I will support him as mayor for the city of Bend, even with an (R) behind his name!
The one thing that stuck with me from our conversation is that he stressed how important it is to leave your party hat and agenda at the door and represent the community at large as serving as mayor or as a city councilor.
He stated that you are advocating for and representing your community and that one must be a good listener and not have a personal agenda when dealing with community issues. It certainly gave me food for thought for the next time I vote. It is really important to vet the candidates running and not just vote party line. I will certainly leave my party hat at the mailbox when I cast my vote.
