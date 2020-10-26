Reactions to recent megafires have been long on blame and short on practical solutions. But if we rise above ideological extremes, we can shape a safer future. We must address the combined impacts of climate change and a century of outdated forest management practices. It’s time to adopt science-based actions that recognize there is no one-size-fits-all solution to keeping communities in forested areas safe.
Scientific research has taught us much about wildfire in recent decades. That knowledge will help us live with fire, just as we live with hurricanes, earthquakes and other extreme weather. The right policies will reduce risk to people and property while improving forest health and generating timber income in rural areas.
Forest management techniques must be tailored to the complexity and diversity of western forests. Many of the forests in the vast, drier regions of the intermountain west, California, Eastern Washington and southwest and Eastern Oregon historically experienced frequent low-intensity fires that maintained open forests. We dramatically changed those dry forests from a very fire-resistant condition to fire boom-and-bust forests through aggressive suppression. In these dry pine and conifer forests, environmentally sound thinning and prescribed fire are key to improving safety and forest health.
Conversely, the fire regime in coastal moist forests of Western Washington and most of Western Oregon is one of high severity wildfire at intervals of a century or longer. Such fires are sparked by unusual weather conditions, like the recent strong east winds combined with very low moisture. In these landscapes, forest management should continue to rely on aggressive suppression combined with early detection technologies and increased community preparedness. Efforts to reduce fuel loads in such forests would be a fool’s errand.
Chronic drought and a century of aggressive wildfire suppression have created perfect conditions for megawildfires. Every year since 2000, the annual acreage burned is more than double of that in the 1990s. Meanwhile, the costs of firefighting have tripled.
The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have cannibalized forest management programs to cover skyrocketing fire suppression costs. In 1995 the Forest Service spent 16 % of its budget fighting fire; today it’s well over half. States are also spending record amounts to protect communities from wildfire. Federal and state agencies need a long-term strategy — and sufficient funds — to restore forest health and protect people.
Because states must operate within balanced budgets, most do not have the capacity to pay for bringing our forests back to health — and are already facing enormous fiscal pressure from the ongoing pandemic and this year’s fires.
The federal government owns and manages over half of California’s, Oregon’s and Washington’s forested lands. Twenty years ago, the Western Governors Wildfire Task Force recommended a much greater federal investment to improve forest health and reduce fire risk, which our analysis showed would save the government money within 10 years. It didn’t happen then, and the problem has only gotten worse.
New private revenue strategies are also needed. The commercial value of timber in fire-prone forests simply won’t pay for the active management required to prevent megafires. But done right, it can help. For example, we should invest public and private dollars in infrastructure to utilize low-value wood (not old growth) for generating electricity instead of feeding wildfire. The federal government should issue “green forest bonds” to reward investors in forest health for avoiding costs of extinguishing fires. On a larger scale, carbon pricing policies will generate financial resources to support healthy forest management. Fire insurance premiums with escalating rates for homes in high -fire -risk areas that fail to adopt fire-safe building practices would generate substantial revenue and discourage housing expansion into the wildland-urban interface.
These are just a few of the concrete ideas that could quickly bring forests back into balance. It’s time to implement strategies that acknowledge we are destined to live with fire — and to get serious about paying for them.
