The number of people experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon has steadily risen for the past decade, and on any given night nearly 1,000 people in our region are sleeping outside or in a vehicle. This is an urgent humanitarian and public health crisis. But finding solutions to overcome the complexities of homelessness can be frustrating and difficult. Doing better for Bend takes courage from our local leaders. Instead of turning a blind eye to the problem, the Bend City Council has stepped up to help tackle it.
Because we know the status quo is unacceptable, this Council is doing more than ever before to find solutions that will make a difference. Working to graduate people out of homelessness doesn’t mean we have to accept unsafe camping on Bend streets, so we’re creating a plan to regulate camping in public places, too.
Learning what other cities are doing right, and doing wrong, can be key to this effort. There’s a success story in Houston, Texas, demonstrating approaches that are working and that we’re ready to apply here in Bend.
While Houston is a much larger city, they wrestle with the same issues that we face here. Too many people couldn’t afford housing, even in a market more affordable than Bend’s. Tent encampments cropped up all over town, and sweeps were a game of ineffective whack-a-mole. Complicated bureaucracy delayed the work of everyone trying to help. But now Houston’s an example of a city getting it right.
So, how did they find success, and what lessons can we learn and apply here in Bend?
While addiction recovery and other social services play key roles in getting people off the streets, Houston applies a different logic: if you’re drowning you don’t need a swimming lesson, you need to be rescued first.
Houston’s work shows that once people are safely in homes, their chances of success are much better. By focusing on housing as the basic foundation for accessing treatment, counseling, and job services, we can follow their example.
Houston began by teaming up county and city agencies and bringing local service providers, businesses and non-profits together to create solutions. Here in Bend, we’re on a path to do just that.
The City Council initiated coordinated efforts to create a joint office on homelessness with Deschutes County. Through our advocacy, the State is providing the initial funding of $1 million to get this collaborative office up and running. We will launch a data-driven strategic plan to prevent and end homelessness in Central Oregon, identify inefficiencies, and secure sustained funding. And in the next few months, the Council will also engage with our community to define rules regulating camping in public spaces.
Houston also tackled their affordable housing problem, and we’re working to do the same. Funding from the Bend Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, combined with federal funds, has helped build more than 700 units of affordable housing here, and there are more projects in the works. The Council has also removed barriers to building new types of homes that are badly needed to help address high housing costs.
Finally, Houston worked on
creative solutions similar to the
20-home outdoor village being proposed by Central Oregon Villages on property owned by Desert Stream Church, and our successful Safe Parking Program that allows people to stay in their vehicles safely while case managers help them find housing.
Houston has shown that these key tools — moving people into homes, collaboration, and creativity — can build a path toward success. Houston’s homeless population has shrunk by over 60%, as more than 25,000 people have been moved directly into apartments or houses over the last ten years.
We’re doing a lot here in Bend, but challenges remain. By looking to other successful cities and working hard together, we too can find ways to ensure everyone who lives here has a safe, secure roof over their heads.
Melanie Kebler is a Bend City Councilor and a candidate for mayor in the November election.
