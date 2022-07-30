Editor's Note

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon has steadily risen for the past decade, and on any given night nearly 1,000 people in our region are sleeping outside or in a vehicle. This is an urgent humanitarian and public health crisis. But finding solutions to overcome the complexities of homelessness can be frustrating and difficult. Doing better for Bend takes courage from our local leaders. Instead of turning a blind eye to the problem, the Bend City Council has stepped up to help tackle it.

Because we know the status quo is unacceptable, this Council is doing more than ever before to find solutions that will make a difference. Working to graduate people out of homelessness doesn’t mean we have to accept unsafe camping on Bend streets, so we’re creating a plan to regulate camping in public places, too.

Melanie Kebler is a Bend City Councilor and a candidate for mayor in the November election.

