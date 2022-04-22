As I gaze out my Central Oregon window, robins return, buds burst, and critters emerge from their wintertime warrens. Also emerging: gas-powered leaf-blowers.
In a normal spring, the reappearance of roaring engines spoils otherwise welcome warmer weather and sows dread about the months of near-endless mechanical droning ahead. But this year, there is reason for hope.
Two years of COVID-19 restrictions introduced thousands of us to something that stay-at-home workers and daytime sleepers (think nightshift nurses, firefighters, grocers and cops) already know: the howl of gas-powered yard equipment is a major contributor to poor physical and mental health. A stream of respected studies over the past half-century document that exposure to chronic noise makes us more susceptible to high blood pressure, headaches, heart disease, anxiety, asthma and stress.
Gas-powered blowers operate at loud, low frequencies, generating tremendous sound energy.
As author James Fallows explained in The Atlantic, “It goes through walls, cement barriers and many kinds of hearing-protection devices.” Because most places in Central Oregon are blessedly free of big-city background noise, a single blower can be heard a long way away. The author Margaret Renkl recently wrote, “I would call them mechanical locusts ... but that comparison is unfair to locusts.”
A home gardener blowing once a week may not seriously damage his or her hearing, but those who clean your yard for a living suffer daily. Progressive hearing loss is one of several serious health hazards for mow-and-blow workers, who spend hours each workday lugging a device that overwhelms all other sounds in their environment and slowly destroys irreplaceable inner-ear functions.
But there’s more than roar. Machines designed to create wind moving as fast as 200 miles per hour inevitably launch clouds of dust into the very air the rest of us breathe. Toxic pollutants blown by yard machinery can include animal droppings, spores, fungi, pollens, pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, heavy metals and more.
And then there’s equipment itself. Two-stroke engines burn a mix of gas and oil, generating more pollution than a pickup truck.
Tests conducted by Edmunds found that noxious emissions of carbon dioxide can be as much as 23 times higher — and non-methane hydrocarbon emissions up to 300 times higher — for a leaf blower than for a typical gasoline vehicle. In 2018, Americans consumed nearly 3 billion gallons of gasoline running lawn and garden equipment.
All that noise and pollution impacts pets, plants and wildlife as well. A Boise State University study found that excessive mechanical sound had immediate and dramatic negative effect on migrating birds.
Some species eat less when exposed to loud noise, compromising their ability to migrate at all. Using a blower directly on lawns or garden beds seriously degrades soil quality and wildlife habitat. And you might have your own story about how your cat or dog does or does not appreciate loud noises.
Right about now, you might recall that I mentioned there is reason for hope.
In 2017, the California Air Resources Board warned that gas-powered leaf blowers, lawn mowers and similar equipment would soon produce more ozone pollution than all the millions of cars in California combined.
Even though many cities — including Los Angeles — had already banned gas blowers, those laws were rarely enforced. Three months ago, California took action that Oregon should definitely follow: It ordered a ban on the sale of new gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn motors starting in 2024, and on portable generators by 2028.
Just as California has often led the way on health and environmental innovation (think vehicle exhaust standards,) Central Oregon communities like Bend, Redmond, Sisters and Sunriver can and should discuss similar phase-outs of two-stroke sales and show the way for an eventual statewide ban.
Communities from Georgia to New York, from Illinois to Florida have already taken similar action. Ken Wray, mayor of Sleepy Hollow, New York, told The New York Times, “Sometime around 20 years ago, guys stopped blow-drying their hair and started blow-drying their lawns.” He added, “It’s completely not necessary to do that.”
If you simply can’t bear living without a blower, battery-operated electric blowers have already captured more than 50% of the market. Makita, a major manufacturer, has stopped making or selling gas blowers in favor of an all-electric lineup.
That said, do you — or the mow-and-blow company you hire — really need to blow? Would you buy a vacuum cleaner that simply shoots all your carpet dander into the air? How many times have we all watched as neighbor Bob blows a filthy dust cloud into neighbor Sue’s yard, only to have neighbor Sue blow her dust into neighbor Ed’s yard?
Long before the two-stroke engine invasion, we all used brooms and rakes. Imagine the return of that sweet sound each springtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.