The Latino Community Association was created to support and empower our Latino and Immigrant friends, families, neighbors and co-workers. We exist because of our community’s needs, and we believe in and uphold the rights of our immigrant families to be together .
We acknowledge that the arrest by ICE conducted Aug 12 is not new in our community. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has pulled buses through Central Oregon for years, quietly and covertly. ICE arrests leave behind children and relatives whose loved one has disappeared on their way to or from work, or making a trip to the gas station or grocery store. For years, Bend has been a stop along a route, determined by the Department of Homeland Security, to abduct unsuspecting community members with the intention to fill their buses from Hood River and The Dalles through Central Oregon, Southern Oregon and back to Washington.
We know this because, over our twenty years of service, we have received pleas for help and support through the difficult time of not knowing what happened when one’s spouse or parent did not return home, disappeared without any explanation, waiting days and sometimes weeks for information. Most families suffer in silence, choosing to keep these difficult moments private.
During the most recent ICE operation in Bend, our wider community has witnessed what our immigrant families have endured for decades since the creation of the Border Patrol in 1924. The immigrant community sounded the alarm, and Central Oregon acted and protested by physically and peacefully standing in the way of the buses that held two immigrant fathers. DHS-ICE chose to send in 50 federal agents, armed and ready to enact aggressive tactics, to meet their goal. This escalation of militarized force in our community has not happened before, and it has shaken our community.
What our community experienced was in direct contrast to our inherent civil rights and what we have been told to expect from law enforcement — that anyone who is detained will be guaranteed due process with transparency, regardless of their race or place of birth. ICE’s presence and ultimate use of violence against our community has disrupted the trust, safety and security of all of our community at large and seeded doubt of our local leaders — leaving behind physical injury and long-lasting emotional and mental trauma. We will be working to heal the damage done to the health of the families impacted by these abductions, to the witnesses of that night, and in our Black and Brown communities throughout Central Oregon.
We have seen how our community has shifted, grown and is ready to demand dignity and respect for our humanity. Black, Brown and immigrant lives are worthy of due process and being treated humanely. We are heartened to know that our community is here to fight for these rights and to pursue justice and accountability.
We are deeply grateful and humbled by the support from the people who showed up in many ways — in person and on social media — to be with our most vulnerable families, enacting their commitment to the spirit of solidarity, protecting civil rights and human dignity in Central Oregon. This is proof that our community strives to be a welcoming city to ALL. We want to thank everyone who has supported the GoFundMe campaigns to cover the legal costs for the families of Marco and Josue, and everyone who has provided food and support. Please stay active and do what you can to ensure Central Oregon is welcoming and safe for all.
Together, we thrive. Juntos avanzamos. In solidarity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.