Starting in November, Deschutes County will seek your input to help identify changes to its building codes and land use regulations to better protect our communities from wildfire. This commendable effort comes at a time when fire safety is on the mind of every Central Oregonian.
As the new executive director of Central Oregon LandWatch, I am pleased the county is considering the role that land use planning plays to keep us safe from wildfire. For 35 years, we have advocated to keep development out of our most fire-prone areas.
Land use planning is perhaps the most affordable and proactive part of a multi-pronged strategy to protect our community from wildfires. We can save ourselves from the pain and expense of damaging wildfires if we determine the most fire-prone areas of our community before building anything new.
For decades, Central Oregon LandWatch has sought enforcement of state and local law when development would significantly increase fire risk, fire suppression costs, and risks to fire suppression personnel; and where there is not adequate public road access and evacuation routes.
A focal point of these efforts has been in the forest between Bend and Sisters, otherwise known as the Skyline Forest. The Skyline Forest is 30,000+ acres of privately owned, undeveloped forest land. Because of the prevailing summer wind direction, fires that start in the Skyline Forest are likely to spread toward Bend. The 2014 Two Bulls fire is an example. The presence of rural dwellings in an otherwise undeveloped area like Skyline Forest can significantly increase the likelihood of wildfire, with devastating consequences. An undeveloped Skyline Forest can protect Bend from catastrophic wildfire.
Closer to Bend, LandWatch has consistently opposed the western expansion of Bend into the fire-prone ponderosa pine forest. This began with our successful efforts to limit expansion of Bend’s urban growth boundary into west-side forests and continued with the 2016 adoption by the city of Bend of the Westside Transect area that reduced allowed density of housing on Bend’s west side, and required fire-resistant building materials to reduce impacts of wildfires and to facilitate firefighting and evacuation. LandWatch’s work culminated in the 2019 adoption by Deschutes County of a new county zone, the Westside Transect Zone, to rezone land along Shevlin Park to exclude urban expansion, to create a wildlife/wildfire buffer along Shevlin Park, to restrict housing there to very low density, and to require use of fire-resistant building materials and landscaping to reduce fire risk.
The public should use this opportunity to encourage Deschutes County to adopt land use policies that are more proactive, and go beyond the proposed, limited scope of using fire-resistant building materials and required defensible space for rural properties.
Initiatives could include protection of existing high-risk urban and rural developments; routine thinning of brush and dense stands of young trees that are within one-half mile of a proposed or existing development; utilization of fire-resistant materials and landscaping for homes within one mile of a high fire-risk area; and no expansion of further urban development into pine forests bordering urban growth boundaries.
We should also urge the county to enforce existing rules limiting development in fire prone areas when it would create a significant increase in fire risk, a significant increase in the cost of fighting fire, and a significant risk to firefighters.
As Deschutes County undertakes community engagement efforts to help identify changes to its building codes and land use regulations to better protect our communities from wildfire, our collective participation is vital to ensure the outcome truly protects our community from wildfire.
