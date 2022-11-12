I have studied large predators and their interactions with humans, prey, and livestock for over 35 years and have published over 35 peer reviewed scientific papers on predator/human interactions. I captured, radio-collared, and studied hundreds of cougars in Idaho, Washington, and southern British Columbia for 20 years (1998-2018) with my research partners: Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Idaho Department. of Fish and Game, and the British Columbia Ministry of Environment.
Cougar sightings and cougar/human problems were increasing in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, and southern British Columbia, the same as is occurring here in Bend. We were tasked to determine the causes and possible remedies for these problems. We increased cougar hunting and mortalities in these areas expecting to see decreased cougar/human conflicts. Contrary to the expected results, cougar human conflicts increased with increased killing of cougars, leading us to believe that the cougar population was increasing despite increased hunting. We radio collared hundreds of cougars to see what was really happening. The results were astounding and completely counterintuitive.
Increased remedial hunting of cougars resulted in increased immigration by young, mostly male cougars. For every older resident male killed, two or three young guys came to the funeral. No such immigration was observed in a lightly hunted cougar population where most older males were spared. High cougar mortality was compensated by high immigration of teenaged cougars with no net change in cougar density but did shift the sex ratio towards younger immigrant males. These younger inexperienced cougars caused the vast majority of cougar/human conflicts, whereas older resident cougars caused no problems and kept the young troublemakers out of the area, similar to a biological police force. Increased mortality of cougars actually caused increased immigration by young males and increased cougar/human conflicts.
We recommended that cougar mortality of resident adults be curtailed and not exceed the natural maximum population growth rate of cougars of 12% to prevent such increased immigration and cougar/human conflicts. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife followed those recommendations and reduced cougar mortality statewide to 12% in each game management area. Cougar conflicts rapidly decreased and became unproblematic in areas where cougar mortalities were reduced. Our research was replicated and confirmed in other areas of the U.S. and Canada, for example cougar human conflicts are lowest in California where cougars are protected and much higher in states where cougars are heavily hunted.
I suspect that the same things might be happening here in Bend. We may be on a treadmill, where killing resident cougars results in increased immigration by young immigrant cougars and increased sightings and problems, followed by increased killing of cougars, followed by increased immigration, etc. I urge us to consider killing fewer cougars in the area and maintaining a natural “biological fence” or a cadre of resident older resident cougar “police” to keep young troublemakers out of the area. The chances of being injured by an automobile in Bend is at least a million times greater than being injured by a cougar.
Robert Wieglus lives in Bend. He is the former director of the Large Carnivore Conservation Lab at Washington State University.
