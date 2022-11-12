Cougar

I have studied large predators and their interactions with humans, prey, and livestock for over 35 years and have published over 35 peer reviewed scientific papers on predator/human interactions. I captured, radio-collared, and studied hundreds of cougars in Idaho, Washington, and southern British Columbia for 20 years (1998-2018) with my research partners: Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Idaho Department. of Fish and Game, and the British Columbia Ministry of Environment.

Cougar sightings and cougar/human problems were increasing in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, and southern British Columbia, the same as is occurring here in Bend. We were tasked to determine the causes and possible remedies for these problems. We increased cougar hunting and mortalities in these areas expecting to see decreased cougar/human conflicts. Contrary to the expected results, cougar human conflicts increased with increased killing of cougars, leading us to believe that the cougar population was increasing despite increased hunting. We radio collared hundreds of cougars to see what was really happening. The results were astounding and completely counterintuitive.

Robert Wieglus lives in Bend. He is the former director of the Large Carnivore Conservation Lab at Washington State University.

