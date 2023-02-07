Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

The Blue Mountains Complex of Oregon stretches east to west from the Snake River to the Cascades. The Blue Mountain Complex comprises subranges, including the Wallowa, Elkhorns, Strawberries, Aldrich and Ochoco.

Due to logging, clearing for agriculture and other factors, researchers have found that only 3% of the trees in Eastern Oregon exceed 21 inches. Yet this tiny percentage of the forests contains 50% of the above-ground carbon storage in the region.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

George Wuerthner has published several books on wildfire, including Wildfire: A Century of Failed Forest Policy. He is an ecologist and lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.