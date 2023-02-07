The Blue Mountains Complex of Oregon stretches east to west from the Snake River to the Cascades. The Blue Mountain Complex comprises subranges, including the Wallowa, Elkhorns, Strawberries, Aldrich and Ochoco.
Due to logging, clearing for agriculture and other factors, researchers have found that only 3% of the trees in Eastern Oregon exceed 21 inches. Yet this tiny percentage of the forests contains 50% of the above-ground carbon storage in the region.
Furthermore, larger trees accumulate carbon more rapidly than smaller trees, so maintaining as many large trees — either alive or dead — in the forest ecosystem is critical to keeping carbon in the forest ecosystem.
Why is this important? Because climate warming is ultimately what is driving large wildfires.
To protect large trees, in 1994, the Forest Service enacted the 21-inch policy, known as the Eastside Screens, which prohibits logging trees greater than 21 inches.
However, in recent years, the Forest Service and its collaborators have recommended the elimination of the 21-inch rule. The Trump administration approved the modification of the Eastside Screens, which would allow the logging of old and mature trees throughout Eastern Oregon. Six conservation groups filed a lawsuit challenging the decision.
The Forest Service and its supporters suggest that Eastern Oregon’s forests “need restoration.” But, unfortunately, they accomplish this restoration with bulldozers, chain saws and clear-cuts.
And contrary to what you hear from the Forest Service, there is abundant evidence that logging enhances fire spread. All one has to do is look at the Holiday Farm Fire that raced down the McKenzie River through some of Oregon’s most severely logged landscapes. The same is true of the Bootleg Fire and Dixie Fires, respectively, the two largest blazes in Oregon and California in 2021. Both landscapes were heavily treated with “active forest management.”
One of the issues of debate is the historical frequency and severity of wildfires in the dry forests of Eastern Oregon. Some researchers suggest that frequent wildfires kept fuels low and high severity fires were unusual. They usually advocate more chain-saw medicine (logging) to reduce forest densities.
By contrast, other researchers using different methods showed that only about 40% of the Blue Mountains had exclusively low-severity fire, with 43% mixed severity and 17% high severity where most trees were killed.
These advocates suggest chain-saw medicine will prevent tree mortality from insects, disease and wildfire. But they never count the trees they kill with chain saws.
In a recent paper, Oregon State scientists and colleagues argue that protecting forests is the lowest-cost mitigation option to reverse climate change. Wildfires do not release nearly as much carbon as logging.
Oregon has the highest percentage of forested landscape of any western state yet has the dubious distinction of the lowest proportion of protected forest ecosystems.
There is good evidence that an inverse relationship exists between “forest management” and carbon storage, with greater carbon losses due to logging and thinning and a consequent increase in carbon emissions. Indeed, the greatest contribution of greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon comes from the wood products industry.
This brings me back to the Blue Mountains ecoregion. Oregon’s largest subregion contains some of the most carbon-dense forests on the planet. In addition, the ecoregion is a critical wildlife corridor that connects the Cascades to the Rockies.
There is a great need for a well-designed, intergraded system of new wilderness reserves in the region with connected corridors. Approximately 2.2 million acres (about the size of Yellowstone National Park) need protection as wilderness, wild and scenic rivers, and other designations that can improve connectivity and ecosystem function across the Blue Mountains and retain the larger trees either alive or dead on the landscape.
