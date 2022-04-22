It’s a matter of trust.
We’ve been flooded with TV ads and mailers portraying Kurt Schrader as a folksy old Oregon farmer and veterinarian, when the records show he hasn’t actively done either profession for at least a decade. He keeps the farm, which his son runs, as his voting address and lives with his wife in Maryland.
We are not voting for a farmer or a veterinarian, so why do these petty falsehoods matter?
Because it is about trust.
In the recent KTVZ debate, Kurt Schrader made a comment that shocked me. Jamie McLeod-Skinner challenged him on several votes he had taken that weakened the very things he claims to support in his campaign literature. Schrader’s explanation: “You vote for and against things in committee. It’s the last vote that counts.”
Wait. What?
Anyone who has ever served in (or even run for) a legislative body knows that the committee assignments that you get determine your ability to get your priorities done. Committees decide what policy gets to the floor to be voted on by the whole legislative body. Legislators fight, connive and horse trade to get on the most powerful committees.
Schrader’s vote in the Energy and Commerce Committee against allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices prevented that robust bill from being passed. Touting a subsequent bill to cap insulin co-pays is not the same thing. Drug companies can still charge what they want. We may pay less as a co-pay, but the remaining price is passed on through rising insurance premiums or government spending. The only way prescription pricing will be comparable to what the rest of the world pays, is if we remove the prohibition from Medicare, Pharma’s largest customer.
Either we are to believe that a seasoned veteran congressman doesn’t know his job, or he is not telling us the truth.
I am an officer of the Democratic party, and I expect I will vote for whichever candidate wins the primary. But a member of my own party is running a campaign that I am ashamed of.
Fortunately, we have a choice. I have known Jamie McLeod-Skinner since we ran on a ballot together in her groundbreaking 2018 run for Congress. That brave campaign won her allies all over the state. Between elections, out of the spotlight, Jamie has been working with rural communities on the critical issues that Oregonians face — water, wildfire mitigation and recovery, health care, and homelessness.
It’s who we are when no one is looking that shows what our values are. When the spotlight is on, Kurt takes credit for the things that he voted against when he thought no one was looking. When the media is gone, and there is no personal gain, Jamie is still doing the hard work of building a better community.
I have come to believe that politics either makes you a better person, or a worse one. It depends mostly on who you choose for your allies. I am honored to have run for office, because Jamie is one of the people who has made me a better person.
I trust her, and I whole-heartedly endorse Jamie McLeod-Skinner for Congress.
