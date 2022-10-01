Guest Column
The purpose of this letter is to express my full support for Jamie McLeod-Skinner as she seeks to represent us in Washington. During my 45 years of service, 30 of which was in the U.S. Army and 15 years as a senior FEMA official assisting the survivors of disasters, I routinely engaged with members of Congress and could tell when one, of either party, was the “real deal”. During the terrible fires of 2020 I briefly worked with Jamie as she coordinated for the technical expertise to assist the city of Talent in recovering from the terrible fires. Jamie consistently demonstrated her understanding of how to navigate the layers of government to most efficiently meet the needs of the community. Based on this experience I have absolute confidence that Jamie will do a superb job of representing all of us, doing what is right, not on partisan affiliation.

As someone who studied political science, I have had great deal of respect for the thinkers in the Republican Party. Writers like George Will and Bill Kristol reflected thoughtful insights into why the GOP, for them, made sense. They were some of the first to disavow the extremist, anti-democracy, and unconstitutional behavior of the former president and his radical followers. Mr. Kristol has expressed his profound concern that the GOP is turning it back on democracy in favor of some sort of autocratic arrangement. He feels so strongly that he, along with other real Republicans, has founded the Republican Accountability Project, creating the “GOP Democracy Report Card”. Not surprisingly, based on a transparent criterion, Bill Kristol, graded Rep. Cliff Bentz as an “F” in terms of his support of democracy. I am convinced based on her stated positions, were Lori Chavez-DeRemer a member of Congress, she, too, would have received the grade of “F”. When asked about the legitimacy of President Biden she refused to provide a clear response. It would be surprising if Ms. Chavez-DeRemer would serve differently than Rep. Bentz who has supported the GOP position, and not America’s interests, on every important vote.

William Carwile lives in Bend.

