The purpose of this letter is to express my full support for Jamie McLeod-Skinner as she seeks to represent us in Washington. During my 45 years of service, 30 of which was in the U.S. Army and 15 years as a senior FEMA official assisting the survivors of disasters, I routinely engaged with members of Congress and could tell when one, of either party, was the “real deal”. During the terrible fires of 2020 I briefly worked with Jamie as she coordinated for the technical expertise to assist the city of Talent in recovering from the terrible fires. Jamie consistently demonstrated her understanding of how to navigate the layers of government to most efficiently meet the needs of the community. Based on this experience I have absolute confidence that Jamie will do a superb job of representing all of us, doing what is right, not on partisan affiliation.
As someone who studied political science, I have had great deal of respect for the thinkers in the Republican Party. Writers like George Will and Bill Kristol reflected thoughtful insights into why the GOP, for them, made sense. They were some of the first to disavow the extremist, anti-democracy, and unconstitutional behavior of the former president and his radical followers. Mr. Kristol has expressed his profound concern that the GOP is turning it back on democracy in favor of some sort of autocratic arrangement. He feels so strongly that he, along with other real Republicans, has founded the Republican Accountability Project, creating the “GOP Democracy Report Card”. Not surprisingly, based on a transparent criterion, Bill Kristol, graded Rep. Cliff Bentz as an “F” in terms of his support of democracy. I am convinced based on her stated positions, were Lori Chavez-DeRemer a member of Congress, she, too, would have received the grade of “F”. When asked about the legitimacy of President Biden she refused to provide a clear response. It would be surprising if Ms. Chavez-DeRemer would serve differently than Rep. Bentz who has supported the GOP position, and not America’s interests, on every important vote.
Her position on healthcare has been repealing all of the Affordable Care Act, saying, she, “won’t stand for government funded healthcare”. Interestingly, she seems to have no problem with the government mandating what women may do in terms of their own healthcare, supporting a near ban on all abortions.
The position, articulated by Senator Rick Scott, would abolish Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as veterans’ benefits every five years. These programs would have to be reauthorized by our fractious Congress. One must wonder if this will become the approach adopted by the majority of the GOP.
It is also absolutely critical for the future of our democracy that the House of Representatives not be dominated by those who have hold extremist views regarding the rule of law and voting rights. Today’s Party of Trump is demonstrating a distain for both and is opposed to almost every position, including a woman’s right to choose, gun safety, health care, fair and just tax policies, and measures to save the planet that are favored by the majority of Americans. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is now touting a “Commitment to America”. It certainly seems devoid of any details but appears to be embracing some policies already put in place by the Biden Administration.
The most existential threat facing humankind today is climate change. It can no longer be denied. Despite this, and the demonstrated economic benefits of renewable energy, the GOP has failed to address this critical issue. We must send someone to Washington who believes in rebuilding communities, and protecting our environment.
With Jamie in Congress, not only will we have someone who reflects the values of Oregon’s Congressional District 5, but a strong advocate for those issues important to the majority of Americans, including the rule of law, our environment, and the continuation of our democracy.
