Rapid growth, combined with decades of insufficient long-term investment in Central Oregon, has resulted in the current crises that we face: drought and wildfires, and a lack of affordable housing, childcare and health care.
Tackling these complex issues requires strong leadership and collaboration at every level of government – local, state and federal.
Effective representation at the federal level is especially important for Deschutes County because approximately 75% of the County’s land is owned and managed by the federal government. Our Congressional representatives vote on decisions that directly affect the quality of water in our rivers, stewardship of our beautiful forests and desert lands, and measures to address climate change, drought and wildfires.
Congressional leaders also vote on funding for housing, health care, and K-12 education and childcare, in addition to issues of great importance to seniors, farmers and Veterans. All of these are high priorities for our community.
As public officials and community leaders, we believe that Jamie McLeod-Skinner is uniquely qualified to represent Central Oregonians in Congress. As a result of last year’s redistricting process, most of Deschutes County’s voters now fall into Congressional District 5, which stretches across the Cascades and up to the southeast tip of Portland.
Jamie lives in Terrebonne and understands Central Oregon. She has a background in natural resources, both as an engineer and an attorney, and over a decade of experience in water issues. She also currently serves on the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board and the Jefferson County Education Service District.
Jamie has a clear commitment to helping Oregon communities, and especially their most vulnerable members. Most recently, she served as the Interim City Manager of Talent, Oregon, which was devastated by the 2020 wildfires. In this role, Jamie coordinated large-scale wildfire recovery efforts across multiple organizations and agencies, bringing in millions of dollars of aid and emergency housing to help families.
One group that was particularly affected were farmworkers. Jamie pushed FEMA to do more for these families by facilitating virtual face-to-face meetings with FEMA officials. She also implemented Spanish translation of documents and interpretation at public meetings.
What impresses us the most about Jamie is her ability to bring together stakeholders from very different backgrounds — urban and rural, public and private sector — and work together toward a collaborative solution. That’s an invaluable skill in any leader.
Finally, Jamie’s values are aligned with Central Oregonians’. She grew up in a working-class family and understands struggling to make ends meet. She put herself through college and law school and cares deeply about the environment, our families and our communities. Jamie has been endorsed by the Sierra Club, the Working Families party and over 100 other organizations and individuals. She also has never taken a dime of corporate PAC money so we’re confident that she’ll work for Oregonians and not corporations.
The people of Deschutes County care deeply about protecting our forests and rivers, preserving wildlife habitat and creating a safe and healthy community for our families. There are many challenges, but they can be overcome. To do this, we need strong leaders at every level of government. Not two or five or ten years from now, but right now.
Jamie has shown up for our families, our kids and our communities. Let’s show up for her. Join us in voting for Jamie McLeod-Skinner for Congress.
