The Women’s Marchers who gathered in Bend on Oct. 2 spoke out powerfully against the new Texas anti-abortion law. That law creates a bizarre enforcement “bounty,” encouraging Texans to sue anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion after the state’s medically absurd six-week deadline.
The Texas law is infuriating, but let’s not ignore Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks. The Mississippi ban was blocked by a federal court in 2018. But it likely sets up the United States Supreme Court’s anti-abortion majority to overturn the Roe v. Wade precedent completely this session. Mississippi’s law isn’t as flashy as the one in Texas, but it may be a bigger threat to American women’s health and liberty.
In Sept. 27 The New Yorker, Margaret Talbot forecasts Mississippi’s legal arguments for overturning Roe and letting states regulate — or eliminate — abortion access. Mississippi’s attorneys will tell the court that women’s lives are freer and more equal today than in 1973, when Roe legalized abortion nationwide. They’ll claim that unwanted pregnancy isn’t as hard on women as it once was and that because contraception is more available and effective today, we just don’t need Roe anymore. Talbot remarks, “The errors of fact and judgment in this patronizing argument are staggering.”
Let’s grant what Mississippi says as true, and women are freer and more equal now than in 1973. But a big reason for that progress is our very access to safe, legal abortion. And in a country that upholds equal protection under the law, how is it that one American can get a safe, legal abortion in Oregon, while another American in Mississippi must pay for gas and lodging to obtain the same procedure, hundreds of miles from where she lives and works?
And remember that by refusing to use the Affordable Care Act to expand Medicaid, Mississippi and Texas deliberately make it harder for women and their families to get insurance and medical care. Consequently, Mississippi and Texas are dangerous places to be pregnant: The World Population Review reports that in Mississippi, women die from complications of pregnancy or birth in 21.8 cases out of 100,000 births. In Texas, the rate is 34.5. Compare that to Oregon’s rate of 12.8 maternal deaths per 100,000 births. Clearly, the anti-abortion states are hostile to women who have babies too. Anti-abortion laws like those in Texas and Mississippi burden and endanger poor women, while better-off women still have access to safe abortion. That’s not the kind of equal protection under law that our Constitution guarantees, or the kind of liberty our country claims to value.
To permanently block cruel abortion bans like the ones in Mississippi and Texas, it’s time to take the job away from the courts. Instead, Congress must turn the Roe decision into a federal law.
Fortunately, in September the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Women’s Health Protection Act (House Resolution 3755). This bill aims to codify Roe’s abortion right in a statute equally binding everywhere in the United States. And take note, you Central Oregon voters keeping track of Congressional redistricting: 5th District Rep. Walter Schrader , a Democrat, voted “yes” on the bill and 2nd District Rep. Cliff Bentz , a Republican, voted “no.” It really matters whom your member of Congress is.
Now Americans everywhere must pressure the U.S. Senate to pass this bill so the president can sign it into law. Thanks to our Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley for their strong support.
The Women’s Health Protection Act speaks for the mainstream: The Pew Research Center reports that 59% of Americans say that abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Bend Women’s March organizer Cassandra Kehoe called for everyone to defend “available, affordable and accessible abortions for all people who need it.” The way to do that is through federal legislation. Let’s get this done.
