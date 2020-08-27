There’s a lot of talk about how expensive it is to live in Bend. But just how expensive is it? The folks at MIT have an answer: a living wage for a family of four with one adult working is $28.42 an hour; if both parents work, that wage comes to $17.99. Where would these wages go? For child care, $6,800 per kid. For housing, north of $12,000 per year with one or two kids — but that climbs to more than $18,000 if you have three kids or more. And, finally, at least $10,000 for transportation.
So do people have a shot in hell in living here? Not if they’re counting on the minimum wage — $12. Not if they’re low income workers — Opportunity Insights calculated that earnings as of May 30 have decreased by 26.1% compared to January 2020. And, certainly not if they’re financially insecure and looking for work — employment rates among low-income workers has decreased by 30.4% in Deschutes County.
If Bend wants to retain its sense of community — to hold on to the people that have long called this slice of Oregon home, then the city, state and federal government need to take drastic action. Back in 2016, 1 in 100 renter homes were evicted each year in Redmond; the rate was 0.56 in 100 in Bend. Making the odds of eviction even higher was the fact that across Deschutes County rent took up about a third of people’s incomes.
To Bend’s credit, the city made several zoning changes to try to increase the housing supply and drive rent down — it wasn’t and won’t be enough. To Gov. Kate Brown’s credit, the state passed a regional minimum wage law — it wasn’t and won’t be enough. And, there’s no need to talk about the failures at the federal level — whatever support existed recently expired and has only been partially patched by President Trump’s executive order.
The factors forcing folks to pick up and head to cheaper pastures have only grown in strength due to COVID. It follows that the inadequate supports afforded to Central Oregonians pre-COVID have now become tragically insufficient. It’s time to make a universal basic income a reality for Central Oregonians. As more and more cities and counties adopt this new form of support, Bend and Deschutes County shouldn’t miss the trend.
A universal basic income that frees more Oregonians to cover rent, child care and the necessities also frees them to begin asking the very questions that will shape which communities emerge stronger after COVID: What new skills can I learn? What new opportunities can I pursue? What smart risks should I take?
All the while, it will reduce the need for expensive city and county services focused on keeping people in place and helping them relocate when their lives get upended. In other words, it pays to pay people. It’s expensive to live in Bend, but it doesn’t have to be. A living wage can become a normal wage by following the lead of other policy innovators in communities blue and red, north and south, small and large.
Funding for a universal basic income should come from another policy intervention that will at once increase the region’s housing supply (thereby pushing rent down and decreasing whatever commute times may exist) while also fostering the public good of a more integrated community. Bend, taking a page from European cities like Vienna, should create social housing — housing owned by the city that is rented out to people of all incomes. This approach to housing, by virtue of charging higher rents to individuals with higher incomes, typically produces substantial revenues for the overseeing local government. Those funds should, in turn, be distributed among low-income residents as a form of a universal basic income.
This may sound like two pie in the sky ideas — social housing would be a big endeavor and a basic income for low-income individuals is unheard of in Oregon. But a couple of months ago, our whole world experienced a jolt unlike any other. We can allow that jolt to shock us into action or scare us into retreat. Let’s pick action.
