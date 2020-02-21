The Bend-La Pine School District is in the teaching business. That’s why I was so glad to be educated by reading the Feb. 13th article about the naming of our new high school, ignoring the public’s will to name the new school after Bob Maxwell.
“In the end, the (naming) committee believed that the most inclusive approach was to think about things that might not alienate someone based on gender, race or background,” new principal Chris Boyd was quoted.
Wow, this was very informative. I learned so much.
First, the district doesn’t really care about the public’s will. You may know them as taxpayers. You know, the people writing the checks for things like new high schools.
Second, I need to rethink my own deceased grandfathers place in society. He, like Mr. Maxwell grew up poor, with few thinking greatness was in store for him.
He, like Mr. Maxwell ended up getting caught up in WWII, joining the 7th Lightfoot Infantry, an outfit named the “Cottonbalers” because they used cotton bales to protect themselves in the Battle of New Orleans in 1815, defeating the British.
My grandfather, Leck Taylor, was there with Mr. Maxwell when the 7th invaded Sicily and Anzio.
They fought for you.
They fought for me, a person that my grandfather wouldn’t meet for another 25 years and Mr. Maxwell never would.
Both men’s wars ended in France in later 1944. I don’t know if they knew each other, but they certainly crossed paths.
In a world where the word “hero” is applied to people that are good at sports or can sell records, these men are MY heroes.
But now I read that people like them can “alienate” others. So now we know that no matter what a person’s sacrifice or accomplishments, their gender, race and background can automatically exempt them from future honors.
Specifically, I need to stop being proud of my grandfather’s service, his severe wounds, and his ability to come back from the war and raise the man I know as my father. A man that couldn’t sleep in the same bed as my grandmother until the day he died because he would have nightmares of the war, wake up yelling and swinging. Yes, no more pride for me, simply because he was tragically a Caucasian male that joined the Army.
Third, the school district is an organization of knee jerk cowards. Maybe trying to do the right thing, but cluelessly lost in the woods, blinded by trying to not offend someone. Mark me down as offended. Heck, I went to Mountain View, maybe that offended a person that is without sight? Maybe Summit High offends a person unable to climb mountains, because they could never climb to a summit? Silly, huh? But that is what our world has come to.
This could have been handled so much better. Maybe the statement could have said something like “Bob Maxwell was a great man, but we think the students would identify more with “x.” We are however considering naming the stadium after Mr. Maxwell.” Was that so hard? I realize we can and should do a better job appreciating all groups, but when can we recognize people for their character and accomplishments independent of their DNA?
I sincerely hope all parties involved are not involved in physically teaching our high school students. That job takes hard work, courage, determination and a strong sense of doing the right thing, every day. Something our educators have in spades. But that is a pretty tough job with both of your feet firmly jammed in your mouth.
