There have been three or four letters to the editor to The Bulletin on the topic of short-term rentals, STRs, in Bend, not room rentals, but specifically whole- house STRs. From all indications, our neighborhood experience appears to be pretty typical. A family from out-of-state purchased/moved into a home in our residential neighborhood, in the middle of our cul-de-sac. Within a month, they applied for a short-term rental permit. The city of Bend Planning Department sent a notice of application to the nine homes surrounding the proposed STR, and eight of the nine homeowners signed a petition opposing the STR in our residential neighborhood (the ninth homeowner was out-of-town). Subsequently the petition and our reasons were forwarded to the city Planning Department, and to all individual City Council members. We received word that application for the STR was approved.
We subsequently discovered none of our reasons for being opposed to the application were considered: long-time residential neighborhood, middle of a cul-de-sac, additional traffic, taking affordable housing out of circulation, taking patrons and revenue away from permanent hotels/business, plus what other cities have found nationally — additional noise, trash, and “party”-related issues. We were told that none of our reasons were “code” or “procedure” violations by the applicant. The city approved the application because the home met the two-part criteria: 1) there is one parking spot per each bedroom, and 2) there is no other STR within 250 feet of the property. So, these two boxes were checked, and the application was approved.
The city of Bend developed its STR guidelines seven years ago, in 2015. I believe it would be fruitful for the city’s Planning Department or City Council to look around to see what other areas are doing about STRs in residential districts, in trying to deal with housing availability and housing affordability. Here are some examples:
STR moratoriums – to provide time to study changes, restrictions and ordinances which will benefit homeowners and residential neighborhoods (e.g., Gearhart, Ore.; Gig Harbor, Wash.; Cathedral City, Calif.).
STR minimum rental periods – in order to curtail “mini-motels” in residential neighborhoods, most minimums are in the 29-30 night range (e.g., Indian Wells, Calif.; Honolulu; Pete Beach, Fla.,) although some are shorter (Roseville, Calif., 7-10 nights) and others longer (Lake George, N.Y., 6 months).
Banning STRs in residential neighborhoods – ordinances have been passed prohibiting STRs in residential neighborhoods (e.g., Palm Desert, Calif.; Fort Worth, Texas; Asheville, N.C., and in Honolulu this ordinance is pending full City Council approval).
Phasing out STRs over time – And lastly, due to housing shortages for both permanent residents as well as employees of cities, ordinances have been passed which will phase out STRs over a period of years, generally 3-5 (e.g., Lincoln County, Ore.; Anaheim, Calif. and Austin, Texas).
Research has shown (Pew Charitable Trusts, Harvard Business Review) that as STRs increase in a community, the quantity of affordable housing decreases and the housing costs for renters increases. Perhaps this explains the constant streams of traffic entering Bend from Redmond, Prineville, La Pine and Sisters each morning — the lack of affordable workforce housing.
We also learned during this process the city of Bend does not consider an STR to be a “business.” If a neighborhood’s covenants, HOAs, by-laws, restrictions, etc. prohibit the use of residences for any type of business usage, this is strictly an issue between the STR homeowner and the homeowner’s association.
If an STR isn’t a “business,” then what is it? E.g., a business license is required to operate an STR in Telluride, Colo.; Kirkland, Wash. and Hilton Head Island, S.C.
What people have come to appreciate and love about Bend residential neighborhoods is changing, both in fabric and atmosphere. Hopefully the city of Bend will spend some time studying/envisioning where this proliferation of whole-house STRs is going. Until then, I suggest that the City Council consider eliminating “affordable housing” from its stated goals.
