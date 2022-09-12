Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Central Oregon recently made national headlines when The Washington Post hailed local water infrastructure projects as “the future of the American West.” Indeed, improving the efficiency of our century-old water infrastructure is key to ushering in a modern era of water management–but it’s far from a panacea.

In the Deschutes Basin, there are three main demands for water: water for rivers, water for irrigation, and water for cities. As supply and demand for water changes from year to year, shortfalls don’t affect all water users equally. Dry years disproportionately impact our rivers and creeks, which bear the brunt of shortages with dramatic changes to stream flows and temperatures. Similarly, productive farms in the north part of the basin are seeing irrigation water shut off early due to an archaic priority system established more than a century ago. The current mega drought — the most severe in 1,200 years — has exacerbated these impacts, sharpening the cry for fundamental changes in how we manage and distribute water.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jeremy Austin is the wild lands and water program manager for Central Oregon LandWatch.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.