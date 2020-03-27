Lawnae Hunter’s Caribbean dream vacation turned into a life-threatening nightmare during one trip down a water slide in 2014.
As she sped down the flume, a blood vessel in her brain burst before she hit the splash pool robbing the left side of her body of all function and her ability to speak.
Without immediate treatment, enough of her brain tissue died to leave her permanently disabled.
But Lawnae was born with that rare combination of relentless optimism and indomitable will to work to overcome any of life’s adversities; her “grit” has defined the arc of her life goals and work since then that we believe is truly heroic.
Since her stroke, Lawnae has endured countless hours of rehabilitation, often volunteering for new and untested treatment protocols, helping to blaze a new trail for stroke survivors, their attending medical professionals and caregivers alike.
Her experience as a stroke survivor revealed the often disjointed nature of our local rehab programs as well as the public’s ignorance of the first signs of a stroke. Early recognition of a stroke is critical if neurological damage is to be minimized and successful rehab outcomes are to be optimized.
With Dr. Steve Goins, a Bend stroke specialist, she founded Stroke Awareness Oregon (SAO). SAO’s Mission is (1) to help educate the general public to recognize signs of the onset of a stroke (“FAST”) with the need for immediate treatment to minimize brain damage, and (2) to educate stroke survivors, their families and caregivers about the vast network of rehab resources available here in Central Oregon.
Today SAO has partnered with St. Charles Health System, High Lakes Medical, Oregon Vascular Specialists, Bend Fire and many others to spread the word; it has conducted many public education sessions, initiated several stroke-related support groups, and cataloged the scores of rehab services available to Central Oregon stroke survivors.
So, what’s this “Stroke Hero” nomination all about and why does it matter to us?
Each year, the American Stroke Association calls for community nominations for a national “Stroke Hero”, the award “honoring those who have showcased resilience and outstanding progress in the stroke community”.
This year, Lawnae and seven others have been nominated for the award.
If Lawnae wins the award, SAO and Central Oregon benefit through furthering the SAO Mission of public education of the symptoms of a stroke, building awareness of the local community resources to promote stroke rehab and showing all affected how to access them.
And how does Lawnae win for SAO and Central Oregon? Through demonstrated community support.
Community support is key to the award, and that support is shown by voting for Lawnae on the American Stroke Association’s voting web site: heroes.stroke.org
Supporters can vote once a day from now until April 2.
While all nominees deserve high praise for their outstanding efforts to serve their communities, we believe that Lawnae truly embodies the award’s key criteria of “resilience and outstanding progress in the stroke community”.
If you agree with us, please take time to vote for Lawnae every day now through April 2. Thank you.
