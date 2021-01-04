Public health officials around the country have been threatened; as a result, many have quit their jobs. One governor was the subject of a kidnapping plot; two state capitals have been invaded by armed protesters. The coronavirus has taken its toll on Americans far beyond our 350,000 deaths and many more with damaged cardiovascular systems following their survival from COVID-19. Many state governors including our own are facing the ire of citizens whose businesses and livelihoods have been damaged by policies designed to slow the spread of the virus and save lives.
In January 2020, our country was invaded, not by a foreign country but by a virus — which has proved nearly as deadly to Americans in less than a year than in the four years of World War II where we lost 407,000 within our military. We stand now at 350,000 COVID-19 deaths and our casualties are sure to surpass 400,000 by the end of January.
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, which began our involvement in World War II. Now imagine that Franklin D. Roosevelt had gone on the radio and said, “This is a day that will live in infamy. Each of our 48 states must take responsibility for building warships and airplanes; they must each raise an army to defend their soil.” I know that this sounds crazy but it is exactly how the U.S. government responded to the invasion of the coronavirus early in 2020.
We possessed the world’s leading public health organization in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We also possessed the recognized expert in infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Our federal government was uniquely positioned to deal with a virus that, over time, would spread to every U.S. state. In addition, more than any other country in the world, we had the capability to support those in our country who would be adversely affected by shutdowns and business restrictions that would be needed to control the spread of the virus and prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths.
When Donald Trump declared himself to be a “wartime president,” he was right. We faced a national catastrophe, but his message was, “it is up to our state governors to fight this virus.” In effect, our 50 governors were told to build their own militaries and combat the invasion.
Our states should NEVER have been put in this position. First of all, we are not 50 separate countries; there are no enforceable borders between states, so a state which had the virus under control could easily be sabotaged by travelers from states that were ignoring the virus. Secondly, while a state could order a shutdown, it could not provide the financial resources to protect its small businesses and numerous employees who would lose their jobs. States are unable to borrow money while our federal government has this capability. The $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief act was signed into law by the President on March 27 in an effort to provide financial support during the shutdown. On May 20, 2020, the House passed a second recovery bill providing for an additional $3 trillion in support. This bill was never sent to the floor of the Senate for a vote by its majority leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Americans should be angry. Our federal government abdicated its responsibility to combat the viral invasion and left it to states that had little capability to deal with this catastrophe.
No national programs were implemented for testing or PPE; messaging on how to control the virus was conflicting with the CDC and Dr. Fauci saying one thing and our president often contradicting their advice. Our states and their governors are not to blame. This falls on an incompetent federal government led by an incompetent president. Fortunately, positive change will come on Jan. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.