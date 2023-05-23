As former Oregon Secretaries of States, we have both strived to expand the voting franchise, protect voters, produce fair voting maps in redistricting, and administer election laws without political considerations.
While one of us is a Democrat, and another a Republican, we have both endorsed Initiative Petition 14 (IP 14) to create an independent citizens’ redistricting commission to draw maps for Oregon’s 90 legislative districts. Rather than let Oregon legislators do this, we need a fairer, more transparent system to help make our elected officials more accountable to the voters they serve.
Phil Keisling, a Democrat, served in the Oregon House of Representatives and was Oregon Secretary of State from 1991-99 and was responsible for having to draw the state’s 1991 state legislative maps after a partisan-divided legislature punted the task. Bev Clarno, a Republican, served as Oregon Secretary of State from 2019-21 and previously served as Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives and served as Republican leader in Oregon State Senate.
