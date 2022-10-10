On the northern edge of the Great Basin lies a high-elevation, fault-block mountain that’s home to some of the healthiest remaining sagebrush steppe habitat in the nation. This expansive and relatively unfragmented ecosystem provides habitat for more than 300 species, from pygmy rabbits to iconic big game species like bighorn sheep, mule deer, and pronghorn antelope. Recently, researchers discovered that one of the longest pronghorn migration paths in North America traverses this landscape. This place is known as the Greater Hart-Sheldon region. It is wild, remote, beautiful country, and it needs your help.
In recent history, this landscape and its wildlife were on the brink of collapse. In the early 1900s pronghorn numbers were down to an estimated 15,000 remaining animals left in the wild and California bighorn sheep had already been extirpated from Oregon. Over the course of the nineteenth century, overharvest, disease, and habitat loss caused a near collapse of these big game species in the region, as it did across the country.
This drastic and sudden decline of game species brought hunters and other conservationists together to safeguard and establish conservation areas in some of the key habitat remaining. The National Audubon Society and the Boone and Crockett Club led the charge almost 100 years ago to advocate for hundreds of thousands of acres of high-value habitat in the Hart-Sheldon region to be set aside for wildlife and managed as part of the National Wildlife Refuge System. The foresight of these historic conservation efforts from the 1920s and ‘30s proved successful and two refuges were set aside in the 1930s by President Franklin D. Roosevelt: the 575,000-acre Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge and the 278,000-acre Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge.
Among the more than 800,000 acres of land managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, this land of extremes on the edge of the Great Basin continues to present significant challenges for wildlife managers. Over the past two decades, populations of mule deer, bighorn sheep, and sage grouse have again been declining on the refuges and across the region. Wildlife biologists and agency staff from USFWS and ODFW have been working to identify the cause of these increasingly concerning declines in hopes of reversing the trend. Research shows that long-term habitat degradation by climate change driven drought, wildfire, invasive weeds, predation, and encroaching junipers, are all contributing to the declining trends.
A bureaucratic obstacle stands in the way of addressing these modern challenges head on. Every unit within the National Wildlife Refuge System is managed under a guiding document called a Comprehensive Conservation Plan, which is required to be updated every 15 years to ensure that each refuge unit is managed to fulfill the purposes for which it was established. These plans describe the desired future conditions of a refuge and provide long-term guidance and management direction to maximize the quality of fish and wildlife habitat.
In 2012, the Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge initiated a planning process to revise its CCP, which would have created the opportunity to ensure that the refuge’s management plan incorporated the best-available science and addressed its most pressing challenges. Unfortunately, the planning process was put on hold in 2016 before a new plan could be completed and as a result the refuge is still being managed under the 1994 CCP, which is now 28 years old and long obsolete.
Reinitiating a CCP planning process would incorporate much needed science about how best to conserve newly discovered migration routes, include innovative mitigation strategies for climate-induced habitat impacts, and identify other strategies that should be used to improve the management of the refuge for big game and other wildlife. A new CCP for Hart Mountain is the single-most important step that can be taken for healthy habitats and robust wildlife populations on these public lands. Big game herds on the refuge offer sportsmen and sportswomen one-of-a-kind hunting opportunities that we can’t afford to lose.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Michael O’Casey is deputy director for the Pacific Northwest Region of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.