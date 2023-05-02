I am responding, as a La Pine resident and a former member of the Deschutes Public Library Board, to Lou Capozzi’s recent column regarding the supposed “flaws” in the library bond passed by voters in 2020.
The column, as I see it, reveals a number of flaws in Capozzi’s basic understanding of democracy.
He purports that the bond should finance a plan different from what the voters approved in November 2020. When more than 63,000 voters approved the building program, they were voting for a specific, highly researched, clearly presented plan. Now he proposes taking the bond money and using it for some other plan that has not been defined or presented to voters.
A cornerstone of democracy is “majority rules.” This means that a voter-approved bond is implemented as was proposed to voters. That is the law. And it means the bond is paid for by all residents within the taxing district, whether they voted for it or not. The library bond is no different in that regard.
Because the library district is countywide, all county taxpayers are expected to pay their share, which is fair because the bond will benefit the entire county. The purpose of the central library is to provide library services to local residents as well as to serve as the administrative and distribution hub for the entire district. The space is being carefully planned to house a vastly increased number of books (which will be circulated throughout the county) and provide new and expanded services the public wants and needs. All county residents will see benefits at their local branch.
Capozzi alleges that the new central library is too far away for residents in outlying areas to patronize and that’s somehow a problem. I don’t get his reasoning. I live in La Pine and it would never cross my mind to abandon my beloved La Pine branch in favor of driving to a library in Bend. I imagine residents in Sisters, Sunriver, and Redmond feel the same way. Why do that when our local branches provide all the library services we need?
My La Pine library is closed for major remodeling, as funded by the bond, and I can’t wait to see what the new, updated facility will look like! All branches will receive similar makeovers, again as provided for in the bond. Why would the branch libraries be so extensively renovated if the intent was for residents in the outlying areas to patronize the central library? That simply makes no sense.
The author points out the reliance on technology in our modern world and feels this is a reason for a smaller building than called for in the bond. The library is aware of the importance of digital collections but also realizes that many people still prefer a physical book and the ability to browse the stacks in search of their next read. The library, therefore, serves all of its patrons by providing extensive physical as well as digital collections.
Finally, the author states that Ray Miao and Tony Oliver should be supported in the coming election. I beg to differ. Both Miao and Oliver have expressed their intent to work to implement something other than what the voters passed. That is certainly not the behavior I want or expect from my elected officials. None of us should want that.
Instead, I urge you to vote for Cynthia Claridge and Marisa Chappell Hossick for the library board. These candidates will respect and carry out the will of the voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.