Our community, state and nation face a dire shortage of workers. Ask anyone who runs a medical clinic, a restaurant, a construction business, a school, or a law enforcement agency, and they can share how difficult it is to find capable and reliable workers right now. Affordable housing and child care shortages make our workforce problems especially acute here in Deschutes County, but the root of our workforce challenges lie in recent demographic trends, including an aging population and declining immigration. Without demographic fixes, we will have fewer workers, lower output, and less growth and prosperity in coming decades.
Currently, there are 11.2 million job openings in the U.S. and the unemployment rate is a low 3.5%, with approximately 6 million workers seeking a job. This ratio of almost 2 jobs for every job seeker is the same for Oregon where the unemployment rate is also 3.5% and there are currently about 120,000 job openings. In Deschutes County, there are more people employed today than there were in the economic boom times just before the COVID-19 pandemic and we still have huge numbers of jobs vacant.
A major driver of this worker shortage is the exodus of the baby boomers from the workforce. The generation born between 1946 and 1964 is the second largest in the U.S. Currently, they are retiring at a rate of 10,000 each day. Their children, the millennials, are the largest generation in the nation, and they have already joined the workforce. Generations Z and Alpha are much smaller generations and will not enter the workforce in numbers large enough to replace retiring baby boomers. The trend is toward fewer and fewer U.S. workers trying to produce sufficient goods and services to meet the needs of more U.S. consumers.
Throughout our nation’s history, we have looked abroad when labor demand exceeded domestic supply. New factories in the East and Midwest were filled by southern and eastern European immigrants in the 19th century. When mine, railroad and cannery workers were needed in the West in the mid-1800s, hundreds of thousands of Chinese laborers were recruited. Agricultural worker shortages throughout the 20th century brought seasonal guest workers from Latin America to our farms.
While workers from abroad have been central to the U.S. economy, our society and our policy makers have alternately welcomed and embraced or exploited and excluded these workers. At times, migrating workers have had opportunities to become citizens and share in the prosperity they created. At others, migrating workers have been severely exploited and expelled when labor demand declines. Policy actions like the Chinese Exclusion Act or mass deportation of Mexicans in the 1930s not only deprive us of workers we will need again in a few years, but also deprive of us of valued coworkers, classmates, small business creators, and neighbors and their civic and cultural contributions.
At this moment when our need for workers is so great, the restrictive policies and anti-immigrant sentiment gripping our country make no sense. In 2021, the U.S. issued fewer immigration visas than in any year since the early 1980s. Refugees fleeing violence and chaos and seeking asylum at our southern border are not viewed as potential reinforcements for our workforce but as threats to our safety. We seek to gain the benefits of immigrant workers through temporary guest worker visa programs without offering those workers a fair share of the prosperity that they help to produce. Moreover, temporary guest worker programs can deliver agricultural workers or seasonal resort workers for a few months, but they cannot provide a year round workforce for some of the most essential jobs in our communities.
At this moment, we have a window of opportunity to see immigration as the economic engine it has always been for the U.S. and to offer capable and reliable workers home and community. The alternative is a bleak economic future.
Phil Chang is a Deschutes County Commissioner. This opinion is his own.
