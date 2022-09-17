Editor's Note

Our community, state and nation face a dire shortage of workers. Ask anyone who runs a medical clinic, a restaurant, a construction business, a school, or a law enforcement agency, and they can share how difficult it is to find capable and reliable workers right now. Affordable housing and child care shortages make our workforce problems especially acute here in Deschutes County, but the root of our workforce challenges lie in recent demographic trends, including an aging population and declining immigration. Without demographic fixes, we will have fewer workers, lower output, and less growth and prosperity in coming decades.

Currently, there are 11.2 million job openings in the U.S. and the unemployment rate is a low 3.5%, with approximately 6 million workers seeking a job. This ratio of almost 2 jobs for every job seeker is the same for Oregon where the unemployment rate is also 3.5% and there are currently about 120,000 job openings. In Deschutes County, there are more people employed today than there were in the economic boom times just before the COVID-19 pandemic and we still have huge numbers of jobs vacant.

Phil Chang is a Deschutes County Commissioner. This opinion is his own.

