In the last few weeks, I have been asked a lot of questions surrounding the national movement for racial justice. I’m not surprised as I have spoken publicly about my personal experiences as a Black woman in Central Oregon. I welcome the opportunity to speak about what these issues mean to me. However, I want to acknowledge that I do not have all the answers, and I do not speak for all Black people. Asking Black people what you can do in times like these places an unimaginable weight on our shoulders. Not only do we have to work through our own sadness and manage our own lives; we also have to actually try and provide an answer for the question “What can I do?” in order to uphold the promise for change. I will attempt to answer that question here, but I want to ask that you consider the weight that Black people are already carrying before posing this question to individuals who are Black.
Here are some simple things that you can do:
1. Use your voice. If you are offended by the murder of George Floyd and the senseless murders of other Black people, then talk about that with your family and your friends. Talk about what is offensive and most importantly, explain to your children why this is offensive to you.
2. Listen. It is great to protest and stand in solidarity, but it is also important to listen and hear what Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOCs) have to say about these issues, about our community and about how things can change.
3. Educate yourself. Learn about the changes recommended and put forth by organizers who have been thinking about research-based solutions to police brutality.
While considering what you can do, think about what got us to the critical place in our country. Since the murder of George Floyd, I’ve wondered, what made this worse than the many Black men and women that have died at the hands of the police or vigilantes acting as law enforcement? What has caused hundreds of thousands of people around the world take to their streets in protest? In America, many of us have become desensitized to gun violence. However, to see a police officer hold his knee on the neck of George Floyd for eight minutes and 46 seconds was too much for the world to handle. The inhumanity, the cruelty of one more Black man dying as he uttered the words, “I can’t breathe.” I am thankful that we don’t know how to “handle” events like these. I’m thankful that my community is responding to the injustices that have plagued Black America for centuries.
Yet, as I see news articles posted to social media about protests in Central Oregon, and read the comments; I realized there are still some who do not understand why so many people are arguing the fact that Black Lives Matter. We are not arguing that other lives do not matter, what we are arguing is that Black lives are being lost when they should not be. We are arguing that Black people in America should be able to have encounters with police, jog in neighborhoods, watch birds and sleep in our homes without the fear. Of course all lives are important, but until all lives are seen as valuable, we will consistently say that Black lives do matter and there are Black people here in Central Oregon.
We are all fortunate to live in Bend and have such a special community. We want to be inclusive and welcoming to all people. In order to do that, we have to acknowledge the work we have to do. We have to acknowledge the negative experiences of BIPOCs that live here. We have to continue to work toward change so that those negative experiences do not continue to happen. Love your neighbor, regardless of the color of their skin.
