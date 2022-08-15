Our organizations wholeheartedly agree with the Bend Bulletin’s recent editorial, that the housing crisis could very well rot our future. We can’t let that happen.
This is not a new problem for Deschutes County. We’re the fastest growing county in Oregon and among the top in the country. People from outside the region — and outside Oregon — want to join us in this beautiful place we call home. But where are they going to live? Deschutes County is currently underbuilt by 4,837 homes. According to projections, we need 49,856 homes by 2040.
As representatives from a broad spectrum of housing, land use, and economic development sectors, we believe it is critical to propose real, tangible solutions to this shared issue. Our elected leaders — both in Salem and in Central Oregon — have an obligation to break down barriers quickly and effectively to provide more housing for all levels of income.
Fortunately, we have many tools in the toolbox. Some of these tools are critical government subsidies for the development of affordable housing, federal matching funds, and other important loan programs that facilitate homeownership. We also need to increase our elected leaders’ abilities to reevaluate zoning policies and cut red tape for projects that our community has identified as priorities.
Unfortunately, a segment of our community consistently engages in aggressive opposition to any and all new developments — opposition that is based not on the facts, but on personal feelings and private agendas. This blanket opposition is a major threat to Central Oregon’s economy and, by extension, to the potential for upward mobility for our region’s residents. As a community, we urge our elected leaders from all parties to identify opportunities to lead this conversation, and to reset the rhetoric.
Our housing crisis will only be solved by increasing the supply of housing options. Whether homes are affordable, middle income, workforce, luxury, multifamily, cottage clusters, single family, or town homes, they all matter. The region will thrive if our friends, family, and neighbors aren’t priced out of their homes; if our children’s teachers can afford to live in the communities in which they work; if restaurants and breweries aren’t closing for lack of staff.
That’s not to say that we think that every single new development proposed in Deschutes County should get the green light. Here in Central Oregon, we value our connection to the outdoors, the preservation of the natural world around us, and the easy access to recreational opportunities.
We are a community of stewards at heart.
Housing developers should share — and demonstrate — these values: utilizing clean energy to the extent possible, minimizing water use, working to understand the environment and wildlife, being receptive to community ideas and needs. Central Oregon developers are leading by example. Many are electing to plant water-wise landscaping, ensure that new homes are solar-ready, and install additional insulation to provide protection from our region’s temperature extremes.
What needs to stop is blanket opposition to all new developments.
There are some Central Oregonians who feel resources are best used to maintain the status quo, regardless of the merits of the project. It’s ironic, however, that common consensus acknowledges that the status quo is not working; there is no benefit to that kind of thinking if we want to make progress.
The lack of housing supply is a crisis, and impacts all of us. If we want to have housing that meets the needs of every Central Oregonian, if we want to start driving down the cost of housing, if we desire to be a model for the balance of sustainability and growth, then we simply can’t allow a vocal minority to scare us away from the big ideas, big investments, and bold, positive action that will provide the homes our community desperately needs. If you support affordable and workforce housing, we need your voice — ask elected leaders for creative solutions to our housing need.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jennifer Stephens submitted this on behalf of 1000 Friends of Oregon, Bend YIMBY, the Central Oregon Builders Association and Habitat for Humanity of La Pine/Sunriver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.