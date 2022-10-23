Editor's Note

I offer to all Bendites the following question: Why have seven former Bend mayors from across the political spectrum, The Bulletin, and Bendites from both sides of the aisle believe I’m the right choice for mayor? The answer is because Bend needs an experienced leader that brings balance, common sense, values, and a vision.

The seven former mayors know that I will task my fellow councilors to check their political hats at the door and focus on the four core fundamentals of city governance — housing, infrastructure, economic development and public safety.

Chris Piper is a candidate for mayor of Bend and a former Bend City Councilor.

