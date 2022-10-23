I offer to all Bendites the following question: Why have seven former Bend mayors from across the political spectrum, The Bulletin, and Bendites from both sides of the aisle believe I’m the right choice for mayor? The answer is because Bend needs an experienced leader that brings balance, common sense, values, and a vision.
The seven former mayors know that I will task my fellow councilors to check their political hats at the door and focus on the four core fundamentals of city governance — housing, infrastructure, economic development and public safety.
As your mayor I will bring a consistent, open, forthright, common-sense approach to city government. My focus will be to create a solid sense of local community and protecting your neighborhoods. I will work collaboratively on developing clear and workable solutions to our issues.
We know that Bend is Central Oregon’s leading city but too many talented people of all ages and backgrounds and their families who would like to make Bend their home isn’t able to live here. As your mayor, I’ll lead using Bend’s core strengths to attract sustainable companies with good jobs as well as help local businesses develop and grow. This effort to economic development will build up a talented and diverse workforce through public/private partnerships.
A key factor to our economic growth is having sufficient quality and affordable workforce housing. Steps have been taken to address this challenge but have languished these past 18 months. For example, we can look to prime areas like the Bend Central District (BCD) an area that provides our city the most housing per acre, by a wide margin. The BCD wants large-scale mixed-use development and is a designated Opportunity Zone that financially encourages investment. And as a designated Urban Renewal District, tax increment financing can be leveraged. As your mayor, we will have economic summits that include the city’s economic development partners, the backbone of our commerce to attract, grow, and startup businesses and the good jobs that come with them.
And another key component to this effort will be to ensure that our city has the highest quality and responsive police, fire, and public works departments. And to ensure our public safety, we need to enforce our laws fairly and consistently throughout the community, including Bend’s Houseless. When elected, I will ask the council to direct the city manager’s office to create a public safety strategic plan draft to present to you for input and to be finalized by June 1, 2023. I promise that it will be time and metrics based with clear goals that will be reported to the city on a quarterly basis.
Adding to this, as your mayor, I will ensure a comprehensive review of the city’s performance on the houseless issue to identify what should be stopped, started, or continued and work collaboratively with partners and elected officials to develop plans and strategies to more effectively address houselessness.
For far too long, we have been spending our monies on this issue but not seeing if it has achieved anything strategically.
This Council has from day 1, turned a blind eye to our residents who asked to be heard on this major issue. As mayor, Bend’s 13 Neighborhood Associations will be actively and routinely engaged with city hall providing community members the opportunity to be heard and help shape the future of their neighborhood and keep city hall accountable.
As your next mayor, you’ll experience a participatory city hall with open doors. I promise a transparent, welcoming, inclusive, and equitable, and open-minded city government.
This election is your turn to create a Bend that will last long after us and ensure that future generations will live in Bend even better than the Bend we enjoy today.
Let’s all take the pledge to Listen. Lead. And be Accountable. It’s what we should do, and together it’s what we can do.
Chris Piper is a candidate for mayor of Bend and a former Bend City Councilor.
