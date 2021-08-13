Can you remember the time when progressives actually defended free speech in America? Amid the calls for banning hateful symbols, blocking misinformation on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, silencing unpopular speakers, and boycotting businesses, let’s recall the days when people defended the right to outrageous and offensive behavior.
In 1969, a Klu Klux Klan leader in Ohio made a speech advocating “revengeance” against Blacks and Jews and was charged with inciting violence. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brandenburg v. Ohio that calling for illegal actions in a general way was speech protected by the First Amendment, but that calls for violence against a specific person or building were not. There is a difference between “fighting words” and being provocative.
In 1977, Nazis planned a march in the heavily Jewish suburb of Skokie, Illinois. These were belligerent Nazis carrying Swastika flags while dressed in uniforms with armbands. This community, home to hundreds of Holocaust survivors, feared violence and passed multiple ordinances prohibiting the march. The ACLU defended the Nazis in front of the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that the First Amendment protected speech even at the extreme fringes of society. They contended that speech approved by the majority of people needs no protection, but speech that the majority finds intolerable must be preserved. The court ruled that a ban preventing a march was unconstitutional because it was a “prior restraint” against free speech. Eventually, the Nazis marched in Chicago instead.
In 1971, a teenager in California was arrested for protesting against the military draft for wearing a jacket that used an obscene word. In Cohen v. California, the Supreme Court overturned this case ruling that people are free to choose their words to express their views because even offensive words can be an important part of the message.
In 2000, the ACLU defended a group that promotes pedophilia based on First Amendment arguments. The National Man-Boy Love Association was accused of being an accessory to the murder of a 10-year-old boy in Massachusetts because of their website advocated sex with minors. The Supreme Court ruled that the murder was the responsibility of those who committed the crime, not those who speak or write about illegal activities.
In 2003, three people in Virginia were convicted of burning crosses during a Klu Klux Klan rally. The Supreme Court in Virginia v. Black ruled that burning a cross may constitute illegal intimidation. But burning a cross in a public space did not prove the intent to harm a specific individual.
Rev. Fred Phelps, the leader of the Westboro Baptist Church, became infamous for organizing anti-gay protests at military funerals. He proclaimed that God was punishing the USA through the death of soldiers for allowing homosexuality in our society. In 2006, the family of a soldier killed in Iraq sued him for the intentional infliction of emotional stress on the grieving parents. The Supreme Court upheld the church’s right to picket even though the protest had negligible contribution to public discourse. Simply put, the church members had the right to be obnoxious.
In 2021, a Pennsylvania teenager was angry over not being selected as a cheerleader, then she posted hostile and vulgar comments about her school on her social media accounts. The school suspended the girl for being disruptive and violating the school’s rules of behavior. The ACLU argued that the school district violated the girl’s rights of free speech outside of school, and the Supreme Court agreed.
Let’s be careful about assigning motivations to symbols and images. Donald Trump was accused of racism for displaying the Betsy Ross flag during his inauguration, but Barack Obama was not. A New York Times editor recently was “disturbed” by seeing pickup trucks on Long Island sporting U.S. flags. Just this week, a Black Lives Matter leader in Utah claimed that a person who flies the U.S. flag supports hatred against people of color. Even bumper stickers saying “Be Nice, You’re in Bend” have been interpreted as a “dog whistle” for the exclusion of minorities from our community. And does using the smiley face emoji mean the writer is passive-aggressive or being joyful?
Nazis can openly march on the streets in a Jewish suburb, pedophiles can advocate illegal behavior on line, and the misguided can protest against homosexuality at unrelated funerals. Surely, we can find the strength to support the free speech of fellow residents during parades, including the display of offensive flags. As we used to say in America, I disagree with you but I defend your right to say it. Or as I put it, “I respect your right to be wrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.