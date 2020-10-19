In recent debates, my opponent has questioned whether my personal background makes me fit to represent the people of Deschutes County. The voters have a right to an accurate account of who I am and the values that I stand for.
I grew up in a small city in the Hudson River Valley of New York state. Yorktown was about the size of current day Redmond, and I learned to appreciate living in a small community, surrounded by farms and forests, with great access to a beautiful river.
I lost my father to cancer shortly after my 12th and his 50th birthday. His death taught me that great tragedies and challenges can hit families when they’re least expecting them and that support from friends, community, employers and the social safety net can all really help a family weather the storm.
Losing my father hurt my family’s financial situation, but I won academic scholarships to get an excellent education at a nearby private high school and then at Columbia University. I learned an important lesson: that to have equal opportunity to thrive in our society it helps to have public and philanthropic programs to help people facing challenges.
My opponent inaccurately complained that I don’t have “private sector experience.”
In fact, I have significant experience in both the private and public sectors.
Before moving to Deschutes County 16 years ago, most of my work life had been in the private sector. I worked administrative and clerical jobs, in retail, and as a security guard during high school, college and immediately after. I’ve spent thousands of hours behind a chainsaw, shovel or Pulaski as an independent contractor building log bridges, rock walls and trails.
As the chief executive of a private, social benefit corporation, I made payroll for my 4 staff people by growing nursery plants for sale and stabilizing eroding creek banks for landowners.
My private sector career gave me an appreciation for how hard so many people work to make a living in our country. This is why I have a fierce desire to make housing, child care, health care, education and key public services accessible and affordable to working families.
For the last 16 years I’ve felt the best place for me to help my community and to address the public policy issues facing us has been working in the public sector. I helped to steward our forests and rivers and to create rural green jobs working for the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
I represented the needs of Central Oregon communities to Congress and helped bring back policies and funding to fix our problems as a staffer for Sen. Jeff Merkley. Throughout these past 16 years I have helped to bring people from different sides of an issue together to find common ground and win-win solutions.
These are the experiences and values that shape what I think I can do as county commissioner. I’m running because I want to serve our community and because I want everyone to have opportunity and an excellent quality of life in Deschutes County. Together, we can:
• Grow our communities in a way that improves housing affordability, reduces traffic congestion, and preserves open space and habitat .
• Effectively contain COVID-19 so that we can get back to work and school and to connections to friends and family .
• Invest in mental health services to prevent suicide and substance abuse and to transform law enforcement in our community .
• Foster collaboration, respect, and empathy in our interactions with each other, whatever our differences.
I’m running to apply my experience and values to the job of county commissioner. I’m proud of my record and proud to be a member of this wonderful community.
It would be my honor to serve you, and I ask for your vote in November.
