The beginning of my medical career was in Houston, Texas, where I attended medical school. In the mid-1960’s abortion was illegal in Texas and throughout the country. Ben Taub Hospital, the city/county hospital for the indigent of the Houston area, had a whole ward full of poor women with severe infections and trauma from self-induced and back-alley abortions. Each year in Houston several women died from these complications. It was estimated as many as 1 million illegal abortions occurred yearly in the United States in the 1950s and 1960s and about 200 women died yearly nationwide from complications of these abortions.
I began my training in obstetrics and gynecology in 1970 in Portland, one year after abortions became legal in Oregon. During those four years and subsequently in my 27 years of medical ob/gyn practice in Bend I rarely saw septic abortions, which were primarily the aftermath of illegal abortions. No ward was necessary at the county hospital in Portland, nor at St. Charles Medical Center, for these complications which became a rarity with the advent of safe abortion care in Oregon and throughout the United States after Roe v. Wade.
Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court, I am concerned that some women will die or be severely injured as women return in desperation to back-alley and self-induced abortions. From my experience of over 50 years, I know that abortions will not suddenly disappear with this alarming action by the Supreme Court. Unfortunately, women will be harmed, lives will be adversely affected, especially among the poor and minorities. However, the wealthy will continue to find ways to obtain safe abortions just as they did before Roe v. Wade. As reported by the Guttmacher Institute, by making abortion legal nationwide, Roe v. Wade had a dramatic impact on the health and well-being of American women. Deaths from abortion plummeted, and became a rarity. Women were able to have abortions earlier in pregnancy when the procedure is safest. Women were able to reach their full potential in the work place and equality in society. These public health accomplishments and societal benefits may now be seriously threatened.
At least 10% of pregnancies end in miscarriage, many requiring medical or surgical intervention. I fear that health care providers and women in states where abortions are now becoming criminalized may be subject to legal actions by vigilante groups or state prosecutors. Ectopic pregnancy is a life-threatening condition that requires medical or surgical intervention. Women die from this condition. Will physicians be hesitant to provide needed care for these pregnancy complications because of the risk of legal action by overzealous prosecutors?
Unfortunately, not all pregnancies result in a normal healthy baby. Some have significant malformations or genetic abnormalities incompatible with any meaningful life after birth. These can be agonizing problems for parents, caregivers and clergy alike. Will vigilantes now be adding to these tragedies? Will legal action be threatened if ending a pregnancy is the most humane thing to do or if the fetus dies in utero and intervention is necessary before normal birth?
My active medical career is over. I am retired, but I fear for health care providers and for women in many states across this land due to this action by the Supreme Court. These are only some of the issues and pregnancy problems that will be affected in many states. Fortunately, at present in Oregon, these most intimate decisions in these difficult pregnancy issues can still be between physicians and women, and when desired with their clergy. I did not think we would see this day, but it is here. This issue has gone full circle in my medical lifetime and I am deeply troubled.
