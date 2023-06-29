Editor's Note

I am not afraid of immigrants. After all, my father was an immigrant, having escaped with his family from the Soviet Union at great risk as a 10-year-old. Their reason for fleeing to the U.S. was no different than that of most immigrants we are seeing today at our southern border — persecution. My dad’s family settled in New York where he learned English and entered public school.

Growing up in an orthodox Jewish family in Columbus, Ohio, I learned a great deal about religious persecution in both Sunday school and Hebrew school. After all, we Jews had been oppressed for 2,000 years for rejecting Christianity and we were only two decades removed from the Holocaust. Yes, I was taught about how the Nazi Party came to power in 1930’s Germany and how they persecuted all non-Aryan minorities, especially the Jews.

Rich Belzer served as director of federal marketing for an NYSE-listed computer company and was subsequently a senior executive with two NASDAQ-listed high-tech companies. He moved to Bend to join Columbia Aircraft, where he became VP of worldwide sales.

