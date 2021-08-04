I must say that I belong to quite a few animal and environmental advocacy groups and until a few years ago, I, too, felt that America’s “wild horses” were being rounded up mercilessly for slaughter. Then I became educated on this situation.
Therefore, I must take exception to the guest column by Priscilla Feral on July 24. She is completely off base in her characterization of the Bureau of Land Management’s Feral Horse Program. BLM is doing the utmost to ensure that these horses are protected, along with the myriad other native species competing for water and grazing areas.
In 1971 when the Wild Horse and Burrow Act was enacted, there were roughly 25,000 feral horses on the range in the 10 Western states. In March there were over 86,000 on the range, down from over 95,000 the previous year due to successful “gathers” and successful adoptions. In fact, BLM has placed about 250,000 horses and burros into good homes since 1971.
In addition to the on-range animals, there are 50,000 more animals in off-range corrals! And left unmanaged, that free-roaming horse population can DOUBLE every four to five years! It costs taxpayers over $90 million every year to support them, and that number increases every year.
Contrary to Ms. Feral’s claims, gathers are humane. Horses can be given birth control shots and released. Or they can be adopted out. BLM does not slaughter these horses, nor permit the adopters to do so. Our public lands cannot support these ever-growing numbers of free-roaming horses and still maintain the habitat for deer, elk, pronghorn, nesting habitat for smaller mammals, and other indigenous animals and the plants they need for food.
The horses on the range are not a native species; they are descendants of once-domesticated horses brought to the Americas by Europeans in the 1500s that were then let loose at the end of the 19th century when they were no longer a critical part of the economy, and even today when they are no longer wanted. As such, the offspring of these very large horses (unlike the much-smaller native ones that went extinct here in North America 10,000 years ago) did not evolve with predators or their plant diet.
Horses are ungulates — like deer and elk. Ungulates are dinner for the larger carnivores. But there are NO large carnivores to help manage the feral horse herd size. Wolves do not live where horses live. Maybe they once did but wolves were wiped out in virtually all of the lower 48 states by 1940. Cougars? Yes, they could be predators, but their taste runs to deer and elk so cougars follow those herds, not horse herds.
Ms. Feral’s “Friends of Animals” organization is not telling the whole story. BLM appreciates our horses and their place on the open range. But there are other animals there, too, under the jurisdiction of BLM. Ms. Feral’s hyperbole notwithstanding (“ripped,” “assault,” “meat-industry-loving”), gathered horses are well-treated. And cattle-grazing is not the issue. Remove all of the cattle and the ranches will be subdivided into homesites. Now where will these animals go?
BLM submitted a report to Congress for achieving healthy and sustainable populations of wild horses and burros on public lands on May 8, 2020. I urge anyone concerned for our “wild” horses to read the 2-page fact sheet; it can be found at this link: https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/Final%20Fact%20Sheet%20WHB%20Report%20To%20Congress.pdf
