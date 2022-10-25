My name is Michael Sipe, and I’m applying for the job of being your state representative. Since I’m a business guy, not a career politician or a lawyer, I look at this more like applying for a job than running for office. The job is called state representative, not state Republican or state Democrat. It requires working collaboratively to produce the highest and best outcomes for all, not engaging in power grabs and political bickering. If you agree, then the issue becomes choosing the most qualified person for the job.
There are two applicants for this position. The three main reasons you should hire me, instead of the other applicant, can be categorized into: personal, professional and practical.
Personal
Empathy. Your representative should have a high degree of empathy grounded in life experience. Review my website bio, and you’ll see that I’ve lived a very full and extremely diverse life. This gives me deep insight and empathy for people in many walks of life and in many circumstances.
Values. My foundational core values are very much aligned with the moderate, mainstream values of the majority of Central Oregonians. I’m a commonsense alternative to the craziness we see in Oregon politics.
Service. You can tell if someone is truly a servant by observing them serve over time. My life has been devoted to service: as an Army officer, to business clients, on the Bend Chamber board, as past president of Rotary Club of Greater Bend, as founder of the Central Oregon Community Prayer Breakfast, as producer of the Bend Christmas Parade, as founder of the Central Oregon Business Forum, as title sponsor of the Deschutes County Fair, and, with my wife Cathie, serving women graduates of addiction recovery programs through her nonprofit New Each Morning.
Professional
Experience. As a 30-year mergers and acquisitions adviser and business consultant, I’ve built a career negotiating deals, designing creative solutions and bringing people with divergent viewpoints into positive agreement. This will serve me (and thus you) well in the Legislature.
Business Sense. I’ve been an entrepreneur and business leader my entire professional life. Much of the work of a state representative involves prioritizing expenditure of the $121 billion biennial state budget. I have the business sense, practical experience and financial acumen to avoid wasting tax money — and the business perspective of always seeking the highest possible return on an investment.
Practical
Balance Matters. It’s objective truth, not partisan politics, to note that Oregon has been dominated by one party for a decade. This lack of balance brought us to a place where our state is a mess. Polls indicate the majority of Oregonians believe our state is on the wrong track. Inflation is raging. Cost of living is skyrocketing. Housing is unaffordable. Our education system is failing. We have a child care crisis. Our homeless problem is out of control. We have the worst addiction and mental health problems and the least treatment in the country. We have chaos and violence in the streets of major cities. It’s time for a change. It’s time to rebalance our state government.
Independence. I’m a political outsider. I am independent of the party that’s been in charge for the last decade. Conversely, the other applicant is vice chair of the local Democrat Party. If elected, she would be a junior Democrat legislator, groomed through their system. She’s publicly stated her alignment with her party’s philosophies. Therefore, it’s highly probable we’d get more of the Brown/Kotek-style policies that have failed us all.
Voice. The choice is simple. I’m an outsider. Portland power brokers have no claim on me. If you hire me for state representative, Central Oregon will have a strong, commonsense, moderate, mainstream voice in Salem.
