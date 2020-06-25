In a June 19 Guest Column, Dennis Dietrich took to task Police Chief Jim Porter and District Attorney John Hummel for their comments regarding the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police. The column suggested that Porter and Hummel apologize for taking public exception to the killing, asserting that they had infringed on the right of the police involved to a presumption of innocence and fair trial.
Actually, Porter and Hummel were right on the money. They will not be serving on a Minneapolis jury, they will not be testifying or trying the case. What they have is a solemn responsibility to protect and serve the city of Bend and Deschutes County. At a moment when systemic racism has been on full display, and is being widely challenged, they were right to serve notice that racism and excessive use of force by local police will not be tolerated.
With a social and moral problem as complex and deeply rooted as racism, it does get tougher to balance the rights of police implicated in bad behavior with the rights and needs of others, of the legitimate needs of the community. Accountability cannot — should not — wait on the slowly-grinding gears of a judicial system that itself is deeply tainted by racism. That’s why body cams and the videos made by citizens have become so important. When police violate policy or use bad judgment colored by racial bias, the investigation begins in the very moment of the incident, not hours or days later. That technology — producing imagery that we all see in real time — is the daylight that allows truth and justice to flourish.
To be sure, these explicit images make it harder to mount a legal defense, but that is precisely the point. Police need to know and remember that they are under scrutiny, that they are accountable to the community, that they are not free agents. Likewise, they need to know their local prosecutors and law enforcement leadership are part of a system that should not only consider the rights of cops and the strains under which they must sometimes work, but also the rights of victims who die or are injured in police custody and their loved ones who also are entitled to justice.
I have no problem with Mr. Dietrich’s emphasizing the presumption of innocence for police being tried for the use of force that is so extreme that it has crossed a line into criminal behavior. I agree, this is one of the fundamental rights we hold dear and sacred. The police involved in the death of George Floyd will get their day in court to tell their story, to explain their motives, perceptions and state of mind. In the meantime, there is no reason to delay dismantling a system that has been so oppressive, so hurtful, so lethal to so many for so long.
That is why DA Hummel and Chief Porter made their comments. They took up the tools at their disposal and got to work. We should thank them, and take up the tools of compassion and common sense we have available to us and enter this labor of justice too long delayed.
We have seen some remarkable scenes of police and prosecutors all over the country standing up against oppression. I’m grateful and proud that Hummel and Porter have joined their ranks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.