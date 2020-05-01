America is amid a long-lasting drug epidemic, kick-started off by meth and opioids in the late ’90s. Even though we’ve begun to see progress in the last few years in the way of declining statistics for opioids, this epidemic is still going, with numbers too high to claim any sort of victory. With the addition of COVID-19 to this already raging public health crisis, substance abuse rates may be at an all-time high.
The added stressors of the virus and subsequent stay-at-home orders are causing a variety of different reactions among people. Some have lost jobs, are isolated from support, and are concerned about the future. For those predisposed to substance abuse, their response to these stressors is often an urge to use drugs and alcohol.
Experts at USC have expressed growing concerns about substance abuse amid these times. This distress is because alcohol sales have surged since the COVID-19 pandemic began, climbing by 55% in late March. This raise corresponds to when most areas began issuing stay-at-home orders. Some of this might be explained by “stocking up,” but also by alcohol abuse. Excessive alcohol consumption is often part of quarantine humor, with jokes made about there being nothing better to do than drink, etc.
Several different communities have begun to report spikes in overdose deaths as well, raising concerns among health officials. The fire and rescue department in Jacksonville, Florida, reported a 20% increase in call volume for overdose-related emergency calls. In New York, several counties have acknowledged an increase in overdose death rates since COVID-19 began. And in Ohio, a county coroner’s office saw a significant increase in overdose deaths, including 12 in one day.
Here in Oregon, there hasn’t been a reported statistical increase yet. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be.
Because substance use disorder falls under the umbrella of mental health, and Oregon’s mental health system was already so overloaded before COVID-19 hit, a bleak future is looming. After natural disasters like this, people are more likely to suffer from mental health problems. Individuals in recovery, already using substances, or those who maybe haven’t used drugs before are all going to react differently to the stress. But each has the potentiality to reach for drugs and alcohol as a way to cope.
As things move forward, though, we’ll inevitably look to reopening businesses and lifting the stay at home order.
Gov . Kate Brown has given an outline of what she’d like to see before that could take place, but no one knows for sure when this could be.
As people’s fears subside, there will undoubtedly be a surge of people looking to get treatment for substance use disorder. Not only will this include the people who would’ve entered treatment if not for the virus, but perhaps even more people as those who’ve started using drugs to cope with the stress and isolation now discover they’re addicted and need help.
What this means is that we will need more funding for treatment. It’s already challenging to find a treatment center that’s affordable and has an open bed. But with an influx of people needing help, this could mean many people turned away.
Funding allows more places to deliver more services, as well as new treatment facilities to be opened.
Going forward, it won’t be business as usual.
The increased demand for substance abuse treatment could be yet another thing we “didn’t see coming” as we deal with this novel situation.
Or we could stop using that as an excuse and use the data that we have to predict what we’ll need as far as resources accurately.
Making some exceptions may be necessary to allow additional financing of mental health services in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.