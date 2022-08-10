For retirement investors, sticking to a long-term plan is most often the best play. Inflation is shrinking buying power. Interest rates are rising. The stock market has ridden a roller coaster this year with some scary dips along the way. The headwinds are enough to have any retirement investor considering their options.
The good news: The U.S. economy has been here before — and always recovered.
Any experienced adviser will tell you that panicking is typically the biggest, and most often repeated,mistake during volatile times. But when the economy is presenting so many obstacles, it can be difficult for investors to settle on a strategy that will give them a semblance of peace of mind.
Truth is that short-term economic issues like these are concerning. But in times like these, it’s especially important to remember that a logical long-term investment plan is always a wise choice.
Easier said than done — particularly when the goal is to hedge against inflation. So, what can you do to blunt the effects of our current uncertain economy while sticking to a long-term plan? Before making any change to your investments — whether that be a 401(k), IRA, or other long-term investment vehicle— cut back on unnecessary day-to-day spending.
We’ve all heard about switching to store brands, updating your phone plan, and paring back on streaming services to save money (tried and true approaches). But we often forget about other cost-savers like reviewing your home and car insurance to look for a more competitive rate (a good idea most should employ annually under any economic environment). This might not be the most appealing task, but that’s what financial advisers are for.
Understandably, you might be tempted to cut back on retirement contributions. Such a move would indeed help alleviate pressure on your finances in the short-term, but it should only be considered after budgets have been combed through. At which point, there are some additional proactive steps to ensure the smoothest ride possible.
As a rule, keep long-term goals in mind even if it means short-term uneasiness. Once again, easier said than done, but remember that most retirement investors are in it for the long haul and a sturdy long-term financial plan will include a portfolio with a diverse set of investments designed to mute the effects of a rough economy. Trust the plan and stick to it. This is where your financial adviser comes into play.
Before making any significant changes to your long-term strategy, check in with your adviser. They are there to help.
If you are considering a change in strategy, keep in mind: If you’re 20 or so years from expected retirement, a down cycle can be an opportunity. Not only should long-term investors avoid cutting contributions, those with the means to do so should increase them. The S&P 500 fell more than 20% through the first half of 2022, and “buying the dip” can pay off down the road.
Tyler Hague works as a financial adviser for SELCO Investment and Retirement Services. He works in SELCO’s Old Mill Branch in Bend.
