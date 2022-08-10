Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

For retirement investors, sticking to a long-term plan is most often the best play. Inflation is shrinking buying power. Interest rates are rising. The stock market has ridden a roller coaster this year with some scary dips along the way. The headwinds are enough to have any retirement investor considering their options.

The good news: The U.S. economy has been here before — and always recovered.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tyler Hague works as a financial adviser for SELCO Investment and Retirement Services. He works in SELCO’s Old Mill Branch in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.