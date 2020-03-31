Until recently, the term “social distancing” was hardly in any of our lexicons. Now, it’s dominating our lives.
Adhering to social distancing guidelines will save lives during this COVID-19 outbreak, but coronavirus is hardly our only enemy. Long-term social isolation can be dangerous, increasing the risk of drug and alcohol use and abuse — particularly for recovering addicts — and negatively affecting mental health.
Knowing the risks, understanding the support resources available, and taking simple measures to limit social isolation — even if only virtually — can help keep us healthy, both physically and mentally.
Everyone responds to the stress differently, but social isolation can come with consequences, including loneliness, anxiety, boredom, frustration and even depression. Chances are you’ve already experienced at least one recently. However, occurring simultaneously, the risks compound.
With little research on the effect of social isolation on this unprecedented scale, it is safe to assume that drug and alcohol abuse will rise in Oregon and beyond. Mental illness will almost certainly surge, too. Other problem behavior, including child and spousal abuse, is also expected to become more prevalent.
Amplifying the challenges, Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, and other similar support groups have suspended in-person recovery meetings to adhere to social distancing guidelines. As a result, it is hard to know where to turn for help. That can be particularly difficult for those in recovery, most of whom need a robust support structure to stay on a sober path.
Many support groups as well as Oregon treatment centers such as BestCare Treatment Services have responded by offering increased help over the phone and through video conferencing. Regulators have also loosened restrictions in what services treatment centers can offer remotely, allowing us to offer help while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Additional resources are available at OregonRecoveryNetwork.org.
In times of crisis, people often show tremendous resilience and creativity, spurring new ways of coping and new sources of strength. We see across the country that people are finding ways to connect, stay active, and recharge. Here are some good steps:
Never use alcohol or drugs to cope with stress or boredom. A beer after a long day of working from home is probably not going to lead to trouble on its own, but drinking or using marijuana in excess to pass the time, calm the nerves or to settle your racing mind can lead to abuse and even dependency.
Use technology to keep in touch with friends and loved ones. FaceTime, Skype, phone calls, emails, text messages and social media can help stave off feelings of isolation.
Be open with your loved ones about what you’re feeling. They may be experiencing similar issues and talking through it can relieve anxiety.
Reduce stress by taking time for fun activities and exercise. Even in an environment of social distancing, a walk or run through the neighborhood, or simply reading a book on the porch, is encouraged and healthy. Do yoga or take an online exercise class.
Find ways to recharge and calm your nervous system. Take time each day to disconnect from the news and to sit quietly in nature. Meditation has tremendous restorative powers in stressful times.
Stay hopeful and maintain a sense of humor. Take extra care to be polite and compassionate. Find ways to help others. Maintain a gratitude list of what is working in your life, even the simple things.
This will not be an easy fight, but we will get through it. By tapping into your sources of strength and resilience, we will emerge healthy and go back to enjoying our lives well after we have defeated this virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.